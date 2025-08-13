close global

Sebastian Vettel before an RB7 at the Nurburgring

Sebastian Vettel open to stunning F1 return

Sebastian Vettel open to stunning F1 return

Sebastian Vettel before an RB7 at the Nurburgring

F1 legend Sebastian Vettel has left the door open for a stunning return to the sport in the future.

The popular German won four world drivers' titles in succession at Red Bull between 2010-2013, before going on to race for Ferrari.

He surprisingly announced his retirement from F1 in 2022, following a two-year spell at Aston Martin, ending a career in which he celebrated 53 race victories.

Vettel has remained heavily involved in the world of motorsport, and has been linked with a return to the track on several occasions, most recently with Audi.

But he has now confirmed that while his racing days are over, he would be more than happy to explore another role in F1 should the opportunity arise.

When asked in an interview with ZDF if he would be keen on returning to the sport, he said: "So not as a driver. I just think that, at some point, you have to admit and recognise that your time is over.

"But in another role - depending on exactly what that role involves - perhaps taking on one or another function in Formula 1 in the future is absolutely conceivable.''

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has backed Sebastian Vettel to replace him

What does the future hold for Red Bull great?

It's not the first time the 38-year-old's name has popped up in recent months, with Red Bull supremo Helmut Marko backing him to one day replace him when he eventually steps down.

Vettel's desire to promote sustainability within motorsport, as well as his passion for getting young women involved in racing, has also seen him touted as a potential option for a role at the FIA.

He has previously admitted that with three children at home, his family must always come first, but his latest comments suggest he would at least be willing to discuss the possibility of coming back to the sport.

A career in world endurance racing could also be on the cards, with Vettel already stating that the relatively short calendar makes it an appealing option for him.

