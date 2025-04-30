Sebastian Vettel BANNED from F1 return

Sebastian Vettel has addressed his chances of returning to Formula 1, revealing that he has been banned from making a comeback to the sport.

The German driver retired from F1 in 2022 after an illustrious career where he secured four world titles and 53 grands prix wins, and has since gone on to enjoy retirement.

During a recent appearance on Sky Germany’s podcast Backstage Pit Lane, Vettel revealed he is enjoying family life and also that his children have banned him from returning to F1 because they enjoy having him at home.

"I think it has worked out well [to get into a different rhythm]. The family peace still exists! I'm used to it,” he said.

"My children told me I'm not allowed to race anymore because they like it so much that I am there. That's of course wonderful, hearing something like that.”

Vettel’s kids block F1 return

Vettel has three children with his wife Hanna Prater, a childhood friend who he reportedly married in a private ceremony in 2019, and after 15 years dedicated to F1 it is understandable why the champion now wishes to commit himself to family life.

Since retiring from F1 Vettel has decided to return to school, and enrolled in an agricultural degree at the BBZ Pfaeffikon centre in Switzerland.

The former champion is expected to complete his degree in May where he will undergo final exams in a course that allows students to learn about 'crop production, animal husbandry, and agricultural technology and are familiarised with ecological and animal-friendly management.'

Vettel also made a recent appearance in Saudi Arabia alongside F1's race weekend, where he re-introduced his all female karting event Race for Women as part of an initiative to encourage women in the region to participate in motorsport.

However, it appears off track initiatives may be the only chance of glimpsing Vettel at F1 events for fans, as he remains committed to family and retired life.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen in transfer proposition as Hamilton tipped to LEAVE Ferrari

Related