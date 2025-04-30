close global

F1 News Today: Verstappen in transfer proposition as Hamilton tipped to LEAVE Ferrari

Honda president Koji Watanabe has admitted that he hopes to reunite with Max Verstappen after the company's partnership with Red Bull ends.

Lewis Hamilton tipped to retire before Ferrari contract end

Lewis Hamilton has been tipped to retire from Formula 1 before his contract with Ferrari is up.

How Helmut Marko ended Danica Patrick's Red Bull F1 dream

Sky Sports F1 analyst Danica Patrick had a long career in motor racing, but never cracked Formula 1 in her 15 years at the top level.

Sainz reveals driver concerns over new F1 track

Spanish Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz has said that he has reassured drivers who are concerned over the new race set to take place in his home country.

Red Bull F1 star's unusual weakness revealed ahead of Miami GP

An unusual snacking routine has been revealed by Red Bull star Yuki Tsunoda, with the Japanese racer revealing one of his weaknesses away from the track earlier this week.

F1 News Today: FIA statement released as action taken over Red Bull mishap
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA statement released as action taken over Red Bull mishap
  • Yesterday 15:51

  • Yesterday 15:51
F1 News Today: Sebastian Vettel judged as champion's major new role confirmed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Sebastian Vettel judged as champion's major new role confirmed
  • April 28, 2025 20:30

  • April 28, 2025 20:30

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen in transfer proposition as Hamilton tipped to LEAVE Ferrari
  • 17 minutes ago

  • 17 minutes ago
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo makes unusual return as Cadillac set for shock Miami GP reveal - F1 Recap
  • Yesterday 23:58

  • Yesterday 23:58
Cadillac

Cadillac plan big F1 2026 reveal for Miami weekend
  • Yesterday 22:55

  • Yesterday 22:55
F1 Social

Daniel Ricciardo is back, like you've never seen him before
  • Yesterday 21:48

  • Yesterday 21:48
F1 on TV

How Helmut Marko ended Danica Patrick's Red Bull F1 dream
  • Yesterday 20:57

  • Yesterday 20:57
Racing Superstars

Jos Verstappen extends lead over son Max in STUNNING victory
  • Yesterday 19:57

  • Yesterday 19:57
F1 Standings

