F1 News Today: Verstappen in transfer proposition as Hamilton tipped to LEAVE Ferrari

Honda president Koji Watanabe has admitted that he hopes to reunite with Max Verstappen after the company's partnership with Red Bull ends.
Lewis Hamilton tipped to retire before Ferrari contract end
Lewis Hamilton has been tipped to retire from Formula 1 before his contract with Ferrari is up.
How Helmut Marko ended Danica Patrick's Red Bull F1 dream
Sky Sports F1 analyst Danica Patrick had a long career in motor racing, but never cracked Formula 1 in her 15 years at the top level.
Sainz reveals driver concerns over new F1 track
Spanish Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz has said that he has reassured drivers who are concerned over the new race set to take place in his home country.
Red Bull F1 star's unusual weakness revealed ahead of Miami GP
An unusual snacking routine has been revealed by Red Bull star Yuki Tsunoda, with the Japanese racer revealing one of his weaknesses away from the track earlier this week.
