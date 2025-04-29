Sainz reveals driver concerns over new F1 track

Spanish Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz has said that he has reassured drivers who are concerned over the new race set to take place in his home country.

Madrid has been confirmed to be hosting an F1 race in 2026, with the city's mayor revealing last week that a construction licence for the building of the new track had been confirmed.

While it has not been made clear whether or not the new track in Spain's capital will host the Spanish Grand Prix or whether it will be an entirely new event, excitement is building for the addition of the new street circuit, which will go past the iconic IFEMA exhibition centre.

Sainz has been named as an ambassador for the new circuit project, and has now revealed his own excitement for the track, which is set to be 5.47 kilometres in length, and promises fast sweeps, tight chicanes, and long straights

"What I ask of an F1 circuit as a driver is that it has charisma and character, that it has a lot of corners that make it different," Sainz told media after being announced as an ambassador. "There are circuits like Baku, which don't have major corners beyond the castle section, but it has character because it's very long straights, there's a lot of overtaking, it's spectacular.

"There's Jeddah, which is a circuit full of fast and spectacular corners. They're all street circuits, but they've managed to keep their character."

The new Madrid track will join the calendar in 2026

Sainz named Madrid GP ambassador

However, Sainz did suggest that he has already been fielding questions from his fellow competitors, urging his colleagues to not be concerned and that he will help them as the event draws nearer.

"The drivers asked me questions about the circuit, the corners, the layout...I told them not to worry, that I would try to help as much as possible so that the circuit would be a good show."

As well as the arrival of Madrid on the schedule, the F1 calendar is set to see a few changes in the coming years.

The Dutch GP will drop off the schedule after 2026, while the Belgian GP will become a bi-annual event. On top of this, new venues such as South Africa, Thailand and a new Saudi Arabian track are seeking to be added, as the sport tries to expand its reach.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen absence revealed as F1 announce action over Red Bull delay

Related