close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Sainz reveals driver concerns over new F1 track

Sainz reveals driver concerns over new F1 track

Sainz reveals driver concerns over new F1 track

Sainz reveals driver concerns over new F1 track

Spanish Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz has said that he has reassured drivers who are concerned over the new race set to take place in his home country.

Madrid has been confirmed to be hosting an F1 race in 2026, with the city's mayor revealing last week that a construction licence for the building of the new track had been confirmed.

While it has not been made clear whether or not the new track in Spain's capital will host the Spanish Grand Prix or whether it will be an entirely new event, excitement is building for the addition of the new street circuit, which will go past the iconic IFEMA exhibition centre.

Sainz has been named as an ambassador for the new circuit project, and has now revealed his own excitement for the track, which is set to be 5.47 kilometres in length, and promises fast sweeps, tight chicanes, and long straights

"What I ask of an F1 circuit as a driver is that it has charisma and character, that it has a lot of corners that make it different," Sainz told media after being announced as an ambassador. "There are circuits like Baku, which don't have major corners beyond the castle section, but it has character because it's very long straights, there's a lot of overtaking, it's spectacular.

"There's Jeddah, which is a circuit full of fast and spectacular corners. They're all street circuits, but they've managed to keep their character."

The new Madrid track will join the calendar in 2026

Sainz named Madrid GP ambassador

However, Sainz did suggest that he has already been fielding questions from his fellow competitors, urging his colleagues to not be concerned and that he will help them as the event draws nearer.

"The drivers asked me questions about the circuit, the corners, the layout...I told them not to worry, that I would try to help as much as possible so that the circuit would be a good show."

As well as the arrival of Madrid on the schedule, the F1 calendar is set to see a few changes in the coming years.

The Dutch GP will drop off the schedule after 2026, while the Belgian GP will become a bi-annual event. On top of this, new venues such as South Africa, Thailand and a new Saudi Arabian track are seeking to be added, as the sport tries to expand its reach.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen absence revealed as F1 announce action over Red Bull delay

Related

F1 Carlos Sainz Jeddah Baku Madrid IFEMA
F1 Saudi GP: FIA steward mistake leads to Carlos Sainz penalty howler
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1 Saudi GP: FIA steward mistake leads to Carlos Sainz penalty howler

  • April 17, 2025 17:57
Carlos Sainz SWEARS at Bahrain GP following FIA punishment
Latest F1 News

Carlos Sainz SWEARS at Bahrain GP following FIA punishment

  • April 11, 2025 10:59

Latest News

Madrid Grand Prix

Sainz reveals driver concerns over new F1 track

  • 35 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Controversial swearing rules set for change in official FIA statement

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

Red Bull F1 star's unusual weakness revealed ahead of Miami GP

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen absence revealed as F1 announce action over Red Bull delay

  • 3 hours ago
McLaren

F1 chief lays down the law as Norris McLaren ban confirmed

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull Crisis

Horner vs Marko, the inside story as Red Bull rumours swirl

  • Today 09:58
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x