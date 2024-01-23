F1 in Madrid: Full track layout for INSANE new street circuit

The Madrid F1 circuit has been confirmed in a 10-year deal to run from 2026, and already there are strong plans in place in how the track will look.

In a historic shift, Madrid has officially locked in to race what could be a second race in Spain for a decade, starting in 2026. The Formula 1 circus will roar through the vibrant streets of Spain's capital on a brand-new street circuit.

This marks the city's grand return to the F1 scene after over four decades since the final grand prix at the Jarama circuit in 1981.

Over 110,000 spectators are expected per day across grandstands, general admission areas, and VIP hospitality, and plans are underway to expand the capacity to a whopping 140,000, which will make Madrid one of the largest venues on the F1 calendar.

Now let's take a closer look at the Madrid track layout.

Madrid F1 street track layout

The 5.47km circuit weaves around the IFEMA exhibition centre in the Barajas district, just five minutes away from the Adolfo Suarez airport and 16 kilometres from the city centre.

Still subject to FIA approval, the circuit promises fast sweeps, tight chicanes, and long straights. 20 corners will challenge drivers throughout the 5-kilometer course, offering four potential overtaking points. Expect an average speed of 218 km/h, with qualifying laps estimated to clock in around 1 minute and 32 seconds.

A proposed look at how the Madrid F1 track will look

The start/finish line in front of the Paddock Club will see drivers speed down the Ribera Del Sena, a long straight that gives them a chance to build up speed. As they approach the Valdebebas Tunnel, they must brake hard and prepare for the tight corners ahead.

Emerging from the Valdebebas Tunnel, the drivers face a series of challenging corners, starting with the Valdebebas Curve, which is a fast right-hander.

From there, the track winds its way through the heart of Madrid, past the IFEMA Madrid exhibition centre and other landmarks, before reaching the finish line.

According to F1’s Head of Vehicle Performance, Craig Wilson, one section to watch is the steep downhill run between Turns 7 and 9 emerging from the tunnel, as drivers will encounter a rapid elevation change as they transition from public roads to private roads in Valdebebas.

Turn 10, the large-radius corner, holds another exciting possibility: banking! However, discussions are underway to determine the degree and type of banking, with the goal of transforming Turns 11 and 12 into a prime overtaking zone.

