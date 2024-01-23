F1 confirms MAJOR calendar change as iconic venue returns

Formula 1 have confirmed a huge change to the calendar after announcing a new street race with the Madrid grand prix.

It marks a historic move in for the sport, with F1 heading back to Madrid for the first time since the championship hosted a race at the Jarama circuit in 1981, which is based slightly north of the Spanish capital.

The venue has a huge contract starting from 2026, which will run until the 2035 season.

There had been rumours leading up to the announcement of Madrid's return which hinted a dramatic change in venue of the Spanish Grand Prix.

The circuit itself is set to run past key features of the city including football team Real Madrid's training base and encompassing the IFEMA convention that hosted the F1 exhibition last year.

The layout for the Madrid race on the Formula 1 calendar has been confirmed

Big plans ahead for Madrid race

Capacity for the hybrid street circuit will be around 110,000 across grandstands, general admission and VIP sections - with plans to extend to 140,000 across the calendar.

“Madrid is an incredible city with amazing sporting and cultural heritage, and today’s announcement begins an exciting new chapter for F1 in Spain,” said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1.

“I would like to thank the team at IFEMA MADRID, the Regional Government of Madrid and the city’s Mayor for putting together a fantastic proposal. It truly epitomises Formula 1’s vision to create a multi-day spectacle of sport and entertainment that delivers maximum value for fans and embraces innovation and sustainability.”

Formula 1 will be heading back to Madrid for the first time since Jarama (above) dropped off the calendar after the 1981 season

The race in Madrid is likely to spell the end of the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona

Where is the Spanish Grand Prix in 2024?

The Spanish Grand Prix is currently held at the Catalunya Circuit just outside Barcelona, where it has been held every year since 1991. It will again host the race in 2024 on June 23 with the race getting underway at 2pm UK time.

Max Verstappen took victory there for Red Bull in 2023 but the future of the circuit on the calendar is now looking bleak despite its longevity.

Currently Catalunya has a deal until 2026, but it is understood this clause could be broken. The announcement of the Madrid race means that while two races in Spain is not impossible it is highly improbable.

The Madrid race could bring the curtain down on Catalunya in F1, which as well as a race track was historically also an excellent and preferred testing venue for Formula 1 teams for many years up until recently.

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix