New rumours emerge over seismic change to F1 calendar

New reports have emerged that have cast fresh doubts over Barcelona hosting the Spanish Grand Prix in years to come – a city that has hosted the event for more than three decades.

According to multiple national outlets in Spain, F1 could be set for a Madrid Grand Prix after the current deal at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya expires in 2026.

It is even thought by some that an announcement could be made as soon as next week regarding whether or not Madrid will replace Barcelona on the calendar.

Although there is nothing stopping multiple races taking place in the same country – particularly when there are three in the United States (Austin, Miami and now Las Vegas) – F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has cast doubts over whether the same privilege will be afforded to Spain.

Lewis Hamilton (L), Max Verstappen (M) and George Russell (R) celebrate on the podium after the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix

Yet doubts remain over the future of Barcelona as the host city for the Spanish Grand Prix

Sergio Perez got behind the wheel of the RB7 in the streets of Madrid last summer

F1 set for a Madrid Grand Prix?

“You can never say never in life, of course, but two races in Spain is very complicated," he told Spanish newspaper MARCA in 2023.

"We are happy with Barcelona and it is true that Madrid wants a race, so we will see, all this is good for F1."

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali

Yet Carmelo Sanz de Barros, the president of the FIA Senate (who oversee the financial, commercial affairs and general management of the FIA) has suggested otherwise.

“As a Spaniard, born in Madrid, I want F1 in Madrid again, it is clear,” he told Spanish outlet AS. “As president of RACE, the last one was in 1981 [in Jarama, the eastern edge of the Spanish capital] so having F1 in Madrid again is the wish of many people.

“Is it possible to have two races? Yes, why not? We have three in the United States and two in Italy. There have been before.”

With no official news as yet announced over the future of the Spanish Grand Prix and whether or not multiple races could be held in Spain – there will be a nervous wait for both both Barcelona and Madrid in their bid to keep hold of and host an F1 race respectively.

