Red Bull F1 stars face nervous wait over Christian Horner reunion verdict

Christian Horner may still be technically employed by Red Bull, but let's face it, his farewell speech earlier this week made it pretty clear that he won't be returning to the F1 team for a while, if ever.

The appointment of Laurent Mekies as his replacement signals two things- Red Bull feels they need a change, and Horner is no longer deemed the best man for the job.

So, where does that leave the man who led Red Bull to 14 championship victories in 20 years? Essentially, back on the market!

Horner himself has not explicitly discussed his next move or whether he will opt to remain in the sport he has called home, even way before 2005.

Nevertheless, theories have already begun to emerge over his next destination and whether it could see him return to the F1 paddock, and the chances are that whatever team he may pick, he would be reunited with a former colleague.

Just weeks prior to his abrupt sacking, rumours surfaced that Ferrari had enquired about signing Horner to their ranks as current F1 boss Fred Vasseur faces constant pressure at the helm of the Scuderia.

Horner addressed these talks personally, but following the drama of his exit, who could blame the Italian team for turning their nose up at the Brit should he come knocking?

Laurent Mekies has replaced Christian Horner as Red Bull F1 team principal

Who could Horner look to for F1 return?

Whilst Ferrari may seem like an ill-fitting match for the ex-Red Bull boss, fans and pundits have already begun to connect the dots over the F1 teams who could be better suited to the 51-year-old and his experience.

Alpine has become a popular suggestion given Horner's positive relationship with Flavio Briatore and the fact that the Enstone-based squad are yet to secure a permanent team principal replacement for Oliver Oakes.

Cadillac could even be an option depending on how Graeme Lowdon gets on in his first season with the American outfit, but Horner has plenty of time to weigh up his options.

2026 not only marks the arrival of an 11th team but also the new regulations, with drivers and paddock personnel all eager to see which constructor comes out on top heading into 2027.

A dark horse could be Aston Martin, who managed to sweep in and acquire the signature of F1 design legend Adrian Newey from underneath Horner last season, with the ex-Red Bull star already working hard on their 2026 challenger.

But what these teams all have in common is the fact that they all boast talent which once belonged to Red Bull.

Could Christian Horner end up reunited with Adrian Newey?

Red Bull reunion inevitable for Horner

Call it karma or perhaps call it fate, but Horner's shock sacking was done in a fashion which has become typical for Red Bull in recent years having given plenty of drivers the chop in their hunt for a suitable second driver alongside Max Verstappen.

If Horner did harbour aspirations of returning to the sport once he is no longer on Red Bull's payroll, the irony is that some of his best options would see him reunite with stars who used to work for him at the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

Cadillac? Well Sergio Perez looks the favourite to sign as part of their first driver line-up and Horner famously let the Mexican star go at the end of the 2024 season for failing to live up to expectations.

Alpine? Well their star driver is none other than Pierre Gasly, who has acquired every single point on the team's tally this year and was also a victim of the Red Bull axe back in 2019.

Finally there's Aston Martin. As previously mentioned, Lawrence Stroll's F1 team scored big last season when they confirmed that Newey had opted to leave Red Bull in search of a new challenge with the Silverstone squad.

Horner is unlikely to unsettle his family life by uprooting his wife and young children for a move to Maranello, and although a role at a UK-based team such as Aston Martin may seem plausible, the chances are that Newey wouldn't be best pleased!

F1 HEADLINES: Sergio Perez comeback given green light as Cadillac boss issues line-up statement

READ MORE: Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit

Related