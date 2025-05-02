Sergio Perez Cadillac contract length ‘revealed’

Former Red Bull star Sergio Perez is reportedly in talks to join Cadillac F1 team ahead of their first season on the grid in 2026.

The six-time grand prix winner has been out of the F1 spotlight since being dropped by Red Bull at the end of 2024, having endured his worst campaign to date with Christian Horner's outfit.

Perez finished 285 points behind team-mate and reigning world champion Max Verstappen, which only highlighted his drop in performance, with the Mexican racer's seat given to Liam Lawson and then Yuki Tsunoda for 2025.

Heading into the first American race weekend of the year, an update has been revealed over Perez's chances of making a return to F1 next year, with Autosport reporting the star is in talks over a three-year contract with Cadillac.

The report also states that Cadillac will have to fight off at least two other teams to claim Checo's signature.

What would an F1 comeback look like for Sergio Perez?

The 35-year-old certainly proved his worth as a team player during his time with Red Bull, securing four grands prix victories and contributing towards two constructors' championships during his tenure with the Milton Keynes-based squad.

Having previously declared his wish to take a minimum of six months away from F1 to gather his options, Cadillac and potentially a number of rival outfits are interested in acquiring the former Red Bull star's signature.

American-based team Cadillac are ramping up preparations for their official entry into the sport next season along with new regulations and will be hosting a launch party this weekend at the Miami Grand Prix, where the branding and general look of their first F1 car will be revealed.

The team will be led into the new era of F1 by team principal Graeme Lowdon and are reportedly searching to sign a star with years of F1 experience and a deeper understanding of how to develop a team, to pair with an up-and-coming talent, who is potentially also American.

Perez is expected to make an official decision within the month, and following the announcement that his home grand prix will remain on the F1 calendar until 2028, there is no better time than 2026 for Checo to make a comeback.

