Cadillac set for big Miami F1 announcement

Cadillac will make a big announcement regarding their Formula 1 entry at the Miami Grand Prix this weekend.

The GM-backed team will join the grid from the 2026 season on, but details have been sparse regarding what that team will actually look like.

That's expected to change somewhat this weekend, with their colour scheme set to be unveiled at the first race of the season in their own country.

As with Audi's scheme reveal, an FIA show car will be used to demonstrate the livery, with Cadillac currently lacking in terms of key things like 'having a working, fully designed F1 car to put the scheme on'.

Cadillac still searching for F1 drivers

The team's driver lineup is still to be decided, with the team preferring to add a veteran and an American driver as a combination, although it's unclear who that American would be.

The assumption when the team was unveiled was that they would attempt to bring Colton Herta over from IndyCar if and when he performs well enough this season to earn his FIA superlicence.

There are now some doubts about that, with senior figures in the team now admitting that they may have to hold off on their plans to have an American driver in order to bring in someone who can compete at the top level in the sport.

The team could conceivably bring in a young driver with some F1 experience instead, with Zhou Guanyu's name being mentioned for a drive alongside somebody like Sergio Perez.

