Ex-Ford man reveals plans for 12th Formula 1 team 'in place'

A recent Formula 1 team boss has revealed plans to follow Cadillac onto the grid with a 12th team.

Romanian-American engineer Otmar Szafnauer joined Ford as their Programmes Manager back in the mid-80s, staying there until he jumped ship to join BAR in F1, bouncing around teams for the next 25 years and most recently serving as Alpine's team principal.

The 60-year-old hasn't been able to get back in the paddock after a period of gardening leave, but recently admitted he was actively looking to make a return.

And that could be with a new team, after he revealed progress was well under way behind the scenes to establish a new outfit over the next few years.

"The finances are in place," he told The Race. "What I can tell you is that the financiers are serious people and they have the financial wherewithal to be able to fund a Formula 1 team.

"The car manufacturer that also wants to join Formula 1's in place. It's just a matter of the timing being right to actually get the opportunity to start the 12th team. And perhaps in the near future, there might be some for sale."

Ex-Alpine chief targets F1 return

Szafnauer wouldn't be drawn on any of the finer details, but added that his investors were also open to buying one of the 10 teams currently on the grid if the opportunity arose.

"It's difficult when people aren't selling," he said. "And I understand why - there's a new Concorde agreement [a contract between F1 teams and the FIA regarding regulations and commercial terms] coming [for 2026-30], that's all been agreed.

"And thereafter, there are nine owners and they all have different outlooks on life, on Formula 1, on how long they want to be in, on the reasons they're in. So hopefully, and in the not too distant future, some of them will say, 'You know what? I've had my time in Formula 1, perhaps it's a good time to sell'."

11 teams are set to line up for the first time since 2016 at the 2026 season opener, after Cadillac's entry was confirmed earlier this year.

They will be joined by fellow debutants Audi, who will take over from Sauber having completed their takeover in 2024.

