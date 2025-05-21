close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Ex-Ford man reveals plans for 12th Formula 1 team 'in place'

Ex-Ford man reveals plans for 12th Formula 1 team 'in place'

Ex-Ford man reveals plans for 12th Formula 1 team 'in place'

Ex-Ford man reveals plans for 12th Formula 1 team 'in place'

A recent Formula 1 team boss has revealed plans to follow Cadillac onto the grid with a 12th team.

Romanian-American engineer Otmar Szafnauer joined Ford as their Programmes Manager back in the mid-80s, staying there until he jumped ship to join BAR in F1, bouncing around teams for the next 25 years and most recently serving as Alpine's team principal.

The 60-year-old hasn't been able to get back in the paddock after a period of gardening leave, but recently admitted he was actively looking to make a return.

And that could be with a new team, after he revealed progress was well under way behind the scenes to establish a new outfit over the next few years.

"The finances are in place," he told The Race. "What I can tell you is that the financiers are serious people and they have the financial wherewithal to be able to fund a Formula 1 team.

"The car manufacturer that also wants to join Formula 1's in place. It's just a matter of the timing being right to actually get the opportunity to start the 12th team. And perhaps in the near future, there might be some for sale."

READ MORE: F1 2025 Monaco Grand Prix weather: Latest forecast today from Monte Carlo

Ex-Alpine chief targets F1 return

Szafnauer wouldn't be drawn on any of the finer details, but added that his investors were also open to buying one of the 10 teams currently on the grid if the opportunity arose.

"It's difficult when people aren't selling," he said. "And I understand why - there's a new Concorde agreement [a contract between F1 teams and the FIA regarding regulations and commercial terms] coming [for 2026-30], that's all been agreed.

"And thereafter, there are nine owners and they all have different outlooks on life, on Formula 1, on how long they want to be in, on the reasons they're in. So hopefully, and in the not too distant future, some of them will say, 'You know what? I've had my time in Formula 1, perhaps it's a good time to sell'."

11 teams are set to line up for the first time since 2016 at the 2026 season opener, after Cadillac's entry was confirmed earlier this year.

They will be joined by fellow debutants Audi, who will take over from Sauber having completed their takeover in 2024.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren boss spent $250k on lewd letter and Red Bull star warned of sacking

Related

Formula 1 Alpine Monaco Grand Prix Ford Otmar Szafnauer
American F1 team in 'race against time' to build car for debut
Formula 1

American F1 team in 'race against time' to build car for debut

  • May 10, 2025 21:00
IndyCar star claims 'country would FALL' if he made rumored F1 move
Formula 1

IndyCar star claims 'country would FALL' if he made rumored F1 move

  • May 9, 2025 21:00

Latest News

Formula 1

Ex-Ford man reveals plans for 12th Formula 1 team 'in place'

  • 1 uur geleden
Monaco Grand Prix

Groundbreaking F1 rule change confirmed ahead of Monaco Grand Prix

  • 3 uur geleden
Monaco Grand Prix

Max Verstappen set for long-awaited media return at Monaco

  • Today 17:00
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star in HUGE Guinness World Record lap

  • Today 15:00
NASCAR Hall of Fame

Kurt Busch headlines historic 2026 NASCAR Hall of Fame class

  • Today 14:00
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Team to take action over massive Cup Series penalty as driver reacts to threat

  • Today 13:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x