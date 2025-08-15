Axed F1 star linked with Cadillac move for 2026...but there's a twist

Change your timezone:

Speculation linking Mick Schumacher with a return to Formula 1 has taken a new twist during the summer break.

The German driver previously drove in F1 for two seasons, competing with Haas in 2021 and 2022.

After achieving only two points finishes in those seasons, Schumacher was axed at the end of his second campaign, although an F1 lifeline emerged at Mercedes, with the German driver becoming a reserve with the Silver Arrows.

But after spending two seasons on the side lines, the former F2 champion opted to step down that role last winter. Since last year, the 26-year-old has been driving for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), but has has made no secret of his desire to one day get back on the F1 grid.

Now, according to The Race, Schumacher is in with a good chance of signing for 2026 debutants Cadillac - but he 'would most likely have to settle for a reserve and development driver role'.

Will we see Schumacher in F1 again?

It's not the first time his name has been linked with the American outfit, however, Schumacher would have no doubt been eyeing up a starting spot on the grid rather than another spell playing second fiddle.

It appears that he is continuing to pay the price for an underwhelming two-year stint at Haas, but it would be unfair to lay the blame solely at his door, with the team hardly setting the world alight prior to his arrival.

Having seen several of his former colleagues earn second chances at the top level, Schumacher can arguably feel a little aggrieved that he has been largely written off.

Audi were previously believed to be interested in having a discussion, but that ship has now sailed too, with his compatriot Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto set to lead the German giant into a new era in F1 next season.

While Schumacher's chances of ever making it back to the grid seem to be dwindling at this stage, but he at least has plenty to look forward to in the world of endurance racing should he continue down that road.

He has already secured three podium finishes with Alpine in 2025, and finished ninth in this year's prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans, demonstrating that he very much still has a future in motorsport.

