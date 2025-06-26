Sebastian Vettel emerges as answer to Red Bull's second seat woes

No, before you ask, Sebastian Vettel is not plotting an F1 return to drive for Red Bull. Instead, he could take on a role altogether more powerful and integral to the team’s success.

The German spearheaded Red Bull to championship glory and won back-to-back world titles from 2010 until 2013, before leaving to chase a fifth drivers’ title at Ferrari.

When this did not materialise, Vettel switched to Aston Martin and eventually announced his retirement in 2022. Since Vettel's F1 exit, there have been calls for the beloved champion to return to the sport, not just as a driver but also in an official capacity with Red Bull.

Speaking to ORF TV’s Sport am Sonntag podcast, Vettel recently revealed that he has engaged in early talks with Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko about succeeding the Austrian in his role at the team.

"There have been a few headlines recently. I still get along great with Helmut, and we're in contact regarding the topic," Vettel explained.

"[Talks are] not yet that intensive or in-depth, it's perhaps something that could play a role. In what form remains to be seen."

Red Bull are in need of a shake-up. The team have a persistent problem with their second seat, and it has proved costly not just in the constructors’ championship but for Red Bull’s image.

But there is a solution. When the time eventually comes for Marko to retire, Vettel is the answer to their second seat dilemma.

Sebastian Vettel is essential to Red Bull’s F1 future

Sebastian Vettel secured four world titles with Red Bull

Alongside Dietrich Mateschitz, Marko is credited with founding Red Bull’s junior programme, which has ushered an enviable lineup of talent into F1.

Marko has helped launch the careers of Vettel, Mark Webber, Daniel Ricciardo and of course Max Verstappen. However, in recent years Red Bull have cycled through their junior drivers at an alarming rate as they have failed to perform alongside Verstappen.

On the one hand, Sergio Perez, Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda’s inability to score consistent points for Red Bull over the past year has been partly the fault of the car.

Instead of acknowledging this however, the team made brutal driver decisions rather than working with the talent they have to better understand their issues.

Red Bull also have to consider their future without Verstappen who - even if he remains with the team - will not race in the sport forever.

Despite all that Marko has achieved with the team, his attitude to young or struggling drivers is undoubtedly harsh, labelling Isack Hadjar as 'embarrassing’ after his crash at the Australian GP, one of the many examples of his ‘tough-love’ tactic.

Marko's attitude has clearly not helped Lawson or Tsunoda perform any better and perhaps a different attitude is needed to carry Red Bull into the future.

Which is why Sebastian Vettel would be perfect.

Vettel could succeed Marko at Red Bull

Not only can the former racer offer advice, insight, and support from a driver’s perspective, but he also possesses the empathy that any youngster needs to thrive in the harsh environment of F1.

Whilst many criticised Lando Norris for his emotional post-race interviews, Vettel instead bolstered this as a strength, saying: "I don't think it's a sign of weakness. It might be criticised by some people, but if you look at the broader picture, I think it's just progress."

In recent years, kindness and patience towards younger drivers has proven to be a more effective method to ensure their progress, for example, Mercedes’ relationship with youngster Kimi Antonelli.

Toto Wolff has not put any pressure on Antonelli to perform as a rookie, has treated every error as a learning curve, and in return, the young Italian has rewarded them with consistency and a podium finish.

The kindness and humility of Vettel he has developed in recent years, mixed with his expertise and commitment to improving the world for the better is a huge asset to Red Bull, and is the direction they need to take their team in.

Sebastian Vettel would not only help solve Red Bull’s second driver problem, but would also nurture their next champion to help ensure the team’s success post-Verstappen.

