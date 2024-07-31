Red Bull facing major problem F1 champions ignored for YEARS
The consequence of failing to properly deal with a major problem that has plagued Red Bull for years is now starting to rear its ugly head for the F1 constructors' champions.
Since 2021, Red Bull and Max Verstappen have hardly broken a sweat as their dominance of the sport showed no signs of relenting.
In 2023, only Carlos Sainz (Singapore) stopped the team from making it a clean sweep of victories at every single race track in the calendar year.
Sergio Perez picked up two wins at Jeddah and Baku, with Verstappen mopping up the rest.
However, despite another blistering start to 2024, the rest of the F1 grid have pulled Red Bull back into their sights with the likes of McLaren and Mercedes both preventing the reigning champs from running away with things.
It would still be hard to look past Verstappen in his pursuit of a fourth successive drivers' title, but in the battle for supremacy in the constructors' standings, Perez's poor performances have made that anyone's game.
Red Bull fail to deal with Sergio Perez problem
And according to Sky Sports' Bernie Collins, this is an issue that Red Bull only have themselves to blame for failing to get a proper handle on.
"When we look at the history: 2021, the first championship that Max won, 2022 the first championship that Red Bull won, we’re now in year three of Red Bull potentially winning world championships," she told the Sky Sports F1 podcast.
"In none of those years have they really tried to figure out getting this second driver – you think it’s been Checo all that time – up to speed.
"They’ve always relied on the car being fast enough that Verstappen can just drive off into the sunset.
"So they’ve had three years to get on top of this. This is now year three that they could have been on top of getting the team working well together and making sure both guys are scoring points, which the others have been doing.
"This isn’t a new problem," she continued. "It’s new in the fact that they don’t have the advantage [they once had], but anyone at Red Bull that didn’t see the disadvantage feeding away, as regulations remain stable and they’ve got less wind tunnel time and all these things.
"There should have been potentially more foresight to get that car and driver working well, how do they get the best out of that combination?
"Nobody in that second seat at Red Bull since Verstappen’s been in seat one have been really fit to step up to the mark."
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep