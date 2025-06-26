close global

Sergio Perez takes aim at Red Bull as axed F1 star lets loose against former team

Sergio Perez has spoken out about his Red Bull exit in 2024, with the former F1 star claiming the team failed to 'protect' him .

Ahead of the 2025 season, Red Bull announced that Perez would be replaced by Liam Lawson and the 35-year-old has now taken aim at how the team handled his departure.

“In the end, that's how the sport is. Decisions were made because there was too much pressure that they themselves ended up creating,” Perez said during an appearance on the Desde el Paddock podcast.

“I had a signed contract in Monaco, but from the next race onwards, everyone was talking about my future even though I already had a signed contract.

“It would have been easy for the team to protect me and say, 'You know what? We have a driver signed for the next two years'. But that wasn't the case. From then on, no one talked about anything other than Red Bull race after race.

“In the end, there was a lot of pressure on my side of the garage...it was putting a lot of pressure on the engineers, on everyone involved, and I think in the end that ended up costing us a lot."

Were Red Bull right to axe Perez?

Perez was let go at the end of 2024

Over the course of his Red Bull career, Perez secured five race wins and played his role as number two driver perfectly to Max Verstappen, earning him a contract renewal in June 2024.

However, as the season progressed, the Mexican driver slipped further behind Verstappen, and as the pressure mounted he continued to make costly errors in qualifying and the race, resulting in a drop to eighth in the drivers’ championship.

Despite Perez's exit Red Bull continue to have an issue with their second seat, with neither Lawson or Tsunoda able to consistently score points in 2025.

The Mexican continues to actively look for an entry back into the sport, and Perez has been linked to new team Cadillac ahead of their F1 debut in 2026.

Perez not only brings with him race winning pedigree and insight from the operations of one F1’s most successful teams, but also a raft of sponsors such as KitKat and Heineken, making him an attractive candidate for a fledgling F1 team.

The 35-year-old will face competition from other drivers seeking a return to the grid however, with Valtteri Bottas also hoping to make a comeback alongside Mick Schumacher.

