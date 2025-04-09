Sergio Perez signs new contract...but it's not with who you think

Sergio Perez has signed a sponsorship contract extension, it has been revealed in an official social media statement.

Perez took a sabbatical from Formula 1 at the end of 2024, being replaced at Red Bull by Liam Lawson, who himself has now been replaced by Yuki Tsunoda after just two race weekends.

35-year-old Perez is a six-time grand prix winner and has suggested that he is still considering a full-time return to the grid for 2026, stating that he has many options on the table but is going to wait a few months before making any official decisions.

Now, however, the Mexican racer has signed a new deal away from the track, with Heineken 0.0 per cent beer.

The Mexican faction of the Heineken brand posted a video to their social media pages in partnership with Perez, displaying a huge poster on the side of a building being marked with Perez's signature.

The post read: "The best driver always chooses Heineken 0.0", with the brand then explaining in the social media caption that Perez only drinks zero per cent beer.

Perez's options for F1 return

Whilst Red Bull F1 principal Christian Horner previously maintained that Perez will still technically be part of the team's driver roster, a full-time return to the grid with the Milton Keynes outfit appears very unlikely for the Mexican racer.

However, the axed Red Bull star, his father and his management team have all spoken positively about a potential return to the grid in 2026.

An 11th team will be joining the grid next season, with American outfit Cadillac producing two extra seats, which will be a boost for drivers looking to get themselves back into the sport, including Perez, Valtteri Bottas and potentially even fan-favourite Daniel Ricciardo.

The prospects for these former stars of the track were given an even bigger boost last week, when Mario Andretti - who is on the board of the new team - backed down on original comments that one of the new outfit's seats had to be filled by an American racer.

Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon recently revealed that he had been in contact with a number of drivers, including Perez, fuelling rumours about a full-time F1 return for the 35-year-old.

