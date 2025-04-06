Andretti backs down over Cadillac driver lineup decision

Former Formula 1 champion Mario Andretti has backed down over previous comments about the new Cadillac F1 team requiring an American driver for their debut season.

Cadillac will join the F1 grid in 2026, becoming the 11th team in the sport, and Andretti is a director on the board of the new team.

The team will be backed by American car giants General Motors, who will also supply their power units from the 2028 season onwards, and there is a heavy US influence within the new outfit.

1978 world champion Andretti previously stated that one of their two driver slots for 2026 would be taken by a young American racer, with IndyCar star Colton Herta understood to be the favourite, while the other seat is set to be reserved for an experienced F1 racer.

The likelihood of a full-time F1 return for the likes of Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas or Daniel Ricciardo has been bolstered by the addition of two new seats on the grid for 2026, and Andretti's latest comments may further enhance their prospects.

Who will race for Cadillac?

Andretti has revealed that it's not necessarily imperative for an American racer to be on the grid immediately, suggesting a change in the team's approach in looking for drivers for their 2026 lineup.

"Times fluctuate and times change to some degree," Andretti told ESPN, via F1i.com. "From now to the start of the final plan, some things could change, that's why I am telling you we are keeping our options open.

"Again, we would like to have at least one American driver, that is the objective. If it comes immediately that is good, if not we will always be looking for that."

The new team have already opened up a new facility at Silverstone Park, and have begun hiring for key positions, with Brit Graeme Lowdon set to be team principal for the outfit.

"The team has the responsibility to try to put together the most competitive situation possible as far as the drivers are concerned, so that's a huge responsibility there as well," Andretti added.

"That’s why Graeme Lowdon is correct - we can’t be saying absolutely has to be an American driver. It’s what we would like to see, it may happen or it may not."

