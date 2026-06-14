F1 star 'got lucky' after losing brake pedal at Barcelona Grand Prix
F1 star 'got lucky' after losing brake pedal at Barcelona Grand Prix
There was a bizarre incident for Cadillac in Barcelona
Cadillac F1 star Valtteri Bottas suffered a bizarre incident at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, and admitted that he was 'lucky' to avoid a bigger incident.
Bottas was ruled out of the final practice session on Saturday after his car appeared to go straight off into the gravel.
Replays seemed to show him slowing down before failing to make the turn, in what looked at first to be an electrical issue.
However, Bottas confirmed that it was actually a brake issue, with the Finnish driver losing control of his car but thankfully noticing halfway down a long straight, allowing him to gradually slow the car using downshifts before he reached the corner.
"I lost my brake pedals," Bottas revealed on team radio after stopping in the gravel. "It's gone, the pedal is gone. I got very lucky there."
The incident caused a red flag and a brief pause to the session, but Bottas was very grateful that it wasn't anything more, and that the car didn't suffer any damage other than the initial brake issue that caused him to go off in the first place.
READ MORE: Dejected George Russell declares F1 title 'out of reach'
Do Cadillac have a terminal problem?
Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok then suggested that the issue could be a worry for the team for the rest of the weekend, including on Sergio Perez's car.
He even hinted that the FIA might look into the incident for safety concerns.
"He started to go down the gears down the straight to slow the car down, but it wasn't working," Chandhok said during FP3.
"That is worrying. The FIA will want to have a look at that, and Perez's car as well.
"If it's a mechanical part that has failed on that car the team will 100 per cent need to look at Perez's car to make sure that car is safe."
READ MORE: Alonso shocks with 'probably last race' announcement at Barcelona Grand Prix
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 Race Today: Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 2 hours ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Lewis Hamilton reveals battle with injuries at Ferrari
F1 star 'got lucky' after losing brake pedal at Barcelona Grand Prix
F1 Odds: Barcelona Grand Prix favourites as Lewis Hamilton shocks Antonelli
F1 Race Today: Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton reveals battle with injuries at Ferrari
- 48 minutes ago
George Russell FIA plea after crushing penalty decision: 'Whole weekend ruined'
- 1 hour ago
F1 star 'got lucky' after losing brake pedal at Barcelona Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
F1 Odds: Barcelona Grand Prix favourites as Lewis Hamilton shocks Antonelli
- 2 hours ago
F1 Race Today: Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 2 hours ago
A Ferrari win and a watershed moment for Lewis Hamilton in 2007 F1 title race
- 3 hours ago
Most read
'There should be no race': George Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix
- 4 june
Max Verstappen announces definitive F1 sabbatical decision
- 1 june
Monaco Grand Prix mayhem as Lewis Hamilton overcomes puncture for iconic F1 win
- 6 june
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty at Monaco Grand Prix
- 7 june
Christian Horner takes surprise new job after Red Bull F1 exit
- 3 june
F1 legend Christian Horner excited by new job as official statement released
- 9 june