F1 Results Today: Red Bull suffer nightmare session as Mercedes star forced to retire at Bahrain Grand Prix

Red Bull struggled early at the Bahrain Grand Prix, with rookie Ayumu Iwasa only 19th on the timing boards as Yuki Tsunoda was once again bested by Liam Lawson's Racing Bull.

A number of drivers complained vociferously about their cars' handling, not least Lewis Hamilton in the Ferrari he's struggled to get to grips with early in 2025.

His problems were nothing compared to those of his Mercedes replacement Kimi Antonelli though, the teenager pulling into the pits inside the first ten minutes complaining of a power issue and never reemerging (in the sense that he didn't get back out on track – he didn't go mysteriously missing Lord Lucan style).

Six rookies came in to replace their more senior counterparts for the session, with Luke Browning's 13th place being the best of them.

F1 FP1 Results: Bahrain Grand Prix 2025

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:33.204sec

2. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.238 sec

3. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.596sec

4. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.724sec

5. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +0.980sec

6. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +1.058sec

7. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1.192sec

8. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] - +1.193sec

9. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - +1.280sec

10. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.304sec

11. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +1.424sec

12. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +1.463sec

13. Luke Browning [Williams] - +1.681sec

14. Dino Beganovic [Ferrari] - +1.851sec

15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.912sec

16. Felipe Drugovich [Aston Martin] - +1.994sec

17. Ryo Hirakawa [Haas] - +2.057sec

18. Frederik Vesti [Mercedes] - +2.121sec

19. Ayumu Iwasa [Red Bull] - +2.271sec

20. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +4.847sec



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, FP2 will take place on Friday, 11th April at 4pm BST.

