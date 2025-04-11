close global

F1 champion’s steering wheel COMES OFF at Bahrain Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso's 2025 season has gone from bad to worse during FP2 at the Bahrain Grand Prix, where his steering wheel came off.

The F1 champion made his way into the final corner at Bahrain International Circuit when suddenly the steering wheel appeared to stop working before coming clean off in his hands in a bizarre incident for the Aston Martin team.

Alonso managed to reattach the wheel and make his way into the pitlane, where he returned to the Aston Martin garage to inspect the issue.

The team were then paid a visit by the FIA, who came to figure out what was going on at the team after Alonso's steering wheel mishap.

Alonso in steering wheel drama at Bahrain GP

Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz went to inspect what was happening at the Aston Martin garage, wandering down the pitlane where he confirmed the FIA's involvement.

"One FIA technical delegate was asking what was going on, then the Aston Martin mechanics formed a human wall," Kravitz said.

"Now the FIA's Jo Bauer has come down to quiz the Aston Martin mechanics about what's going on.

"It looks like an issue with the steering column, rather than the wheel itself.

"Fernando Alonso would have done everything possible to keep the steering wheel on!"

Whilst Alonso waited for repairs to his Aston Martin, the Spaniard missed out on crucial running after sitting out FP1 to allow reserve driver Felipe Drugovich to compete in the car as part of F1's rookie rule.

The broken steering wheel is the latest in a long line of miserable incidents for Alonso, who only finished his first race of the season last time out in Japan.

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Max Verstappen crushed by shock rival as Red Bull suffer Bahrain nightmare

