Why major F1 star is MISSING from official drivers' standings

We are now two races into the 2025 Formula 1 season, and the drivers' championship leaderboard is starting to take shape - but one of the sport's biggest names is nowhere to be seen.

Oscar Piastri's dominant victory at the Chinese Grand Prix last weekend made it two wins from two for McLaren, with Lando Norris getting the opening-day win in Melbourne.

The latter is aiming to go one better than his second-place finish in last year's championship, and currently holds an eight-point advantage over title-holder Max Verstappen in the 2025 drivers' standings.

Mercedes' George Russell has arguably been the biggest surprise so far, after making back-to-back appearances on the podium, meaning he now sits third on the leaderboard ahead of Piastri and new team-mate Kimi Antonelli.

It has been a tumultuous start to life at Ferrari for star signing Lewis Hamilton, who has recorded just nine points - eight of which came courtesy of a Sprint race win in Shanghai - while his fellow Scuderia colleague Charles Leclerc is one point worse off.

Both were disqualified following the grand prix in Shanghai last weekend after their respective vehicles failed to comply with post-race FIA checks. The Scuderia's driver lineup already have a mountain to climb if either of them wants to be serious championship contenders for the rest of the season.

Alonso looking to shake off unwanted tag

While Ferrari needs to get their season up and running, Leclerc and Hamilton are at least better off than two-time champion Fernando Alonso, whose name isn't even on the official F1 leaderboard going into round three in Japan.

The Aston Martin star has yet to finish either of the opening two races, completing just 36 laps in total, meaning that he is not recorded as a classified finisher this season.

Drivers must cover 90 per cent of the race winner's distance to be classified as a finisher, regardless of whether they make it to the end.

Alonso will hope to get rid of that unwanted tag at next weekend's Japanese GP, where he and team-mate Lance Stroll will be in action once again.

The former Ferrari star has been quick to play down expectations for the year ahead with Aston Martin, despite the Silverstone-based team officially adding design guru Adrian Newey to their ranks earlier this month.

Alonso insists that the team are working towards being a consistent challenger at the top end of the order from 2026 when new engine regulations will come into force and potentially hand Aston Martin and Alonso the fresh start they have both been craving.

