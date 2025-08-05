close global

Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso issues health update after Hungarian GP heroics

Fernando Alonso issues health update after Hungarian GP heroics

Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin F1 star Fernando Alonso has issued an update on how his team helped him get through health issues during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

Alonso had to miss FP1 at the Hungaroring due to a muscle issue in his back, but returned to the car for FP2 on Friday, with Aston Martin issuing a statement confirming his participation in the rest of the sessions in Budapest.

The two-time F1 world champion then put in a brilliant weekend's work, qualifying up in fifth and managing to hold onto that position in the race to bag 10 points for his team.

With 26-year-old team-mate Lance Stroll also picking up points for finishing seventh, the team edged closer to the top five in the constructors' championship.

Now, 44-year-old Alonso has revealed how he managed to roll back the years at the Hungarian GP despite enduring the pain from his injury, thanking his team for adapting his AMR25 to ease the stress on his back.

"Thanks to the entire team @astonmartinf1 for their effort this weekend in getting the car as fast as possible and for accommodating my physical discomfort," he said in a post on Instagram.

"Thank you @edo.bendinelli @rahulc8812! We earned some good and well deserved points. Thank you Hungary, and see you next year!"

Aston Martin have seen a huge turnaround in fortunes in 2025

Alonso's astonishing F1 turnaround

With 32-time grand prix winner Alonso sat up in 11th in the drivers' championship, it's easy to forget that he did not score a single point in the first eight race weekends of the 2025 campaign.

In the six weekends that followed before the summer break, the Spaniard has picked up 26 points, and is now sat ahead of Stroll in the drivers' championship, with both stars helping to push their team into sixth in the constructors' standings.

Aston Martin are approaching a huge year in their team's project to try and get themselves into championship-winning contention, with new regulations sweeping into the sport in 2026.

On top of this, next season will also be the first year of their Honda power unit partnership, while it will be the first season that Stroll and Alonso will be driving an Adrian Newey-designed car.

With both drivers contracted until the end of the 2026 season, it appears Aston Martin have the driver pairing stability and resources to try and challenge for podiums and race wins next year, and potentially even the second half of this season.

