Fernando Alonso WITHDRAWS from Hungarian GP session as health update issued

Fernando Alonso has withdrawn from FP1 at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with a decision to be made on his participation in the rest of the weekend expected from Aston Martin in due course.

An official statement from the team revealed that Alonso has been battling a muscle issue in his back since the Belgian GP.

The Spaniard has been unable to overcome the problem in time for the first practice session of the weekend in Budapest, with Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich taking his place.

"In the days following the Belgian Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso has been managing a muscular injury in his back," a statement from the team said.

"As he continues with treatment this morning, he has chosen to sit out of FP1.Felipe Drugovich will drive in FP1 alongside Lance Stroll.

"A decision will then be made on Fernando’s participation in FP2 and the remainder of the weekend in due course."

F1 2025 misery continues for Alonso

This year has been one to forget for Alonso.

The two-time F1 champion os languishing way down in P15 in the drivers' standings, two places behind team-mate Lance Stroll.

Alonso has yet to finish higher than P7 this year and has been left scratching his head over the lack of pace in the car.

The 44-year-old will now be on the back foot for the rest of the weekend in Budapest, should he be able to recover in time to compete in qualifying and the main race itself of course.

With the summer break just around the corner, Alonso will no doubt be hoping to reset and recharge and put a miserable first half of the year behind him.

