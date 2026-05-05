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Rebecca Donaldson laughing walking next to partner Carlos Sainz in the F1 paddock

F1 star Carlos Sainz splits his pants and girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson finds it hilarious

Rebecca Donaldson laughing walking next to partner Carlos Sainz in the F1 paddock — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 star Carlos Sainz splits his pants and girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson finds it hilarious

Carlos Sainz doesn't look like such a smooth operator anymore

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz amused his partner Rebecca Donaldson greatly in the Miami paddock last weekend after a hilarious mishap unfolded.

Sainz made his return to the F1 2026 campaign with Williams after a five-week enforced break, which came about as a result of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix both being cancelled due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Some teams were happier than others to be met with the unexpected spring break, and the Grove-based outfit were a constructor who could certainly use the time to catch up with their rivals.

But the gap between the Japanese GP in March and last weekend's event in Miami appears to have done Williams some good after they managed to move up a place in the constructors' standings following Sunday's race.

For the rest time in the 2026 season which has so far been dismal for James Vowles' F1 outfit, Sainz was joined in the points by his team-mate Alex Albon.

But things didn't go so seamlessly for the smooth operator away from the track.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen hit by Miami penalty as Ferrari punished by FIA

Carlos Sainz caught out by Miami mishap

After Sunday's race which had been brought forward by three hours due to weather concerns, Sky F1's beloved Ted's Notebook show aired, and caught Sainz out in a hilarious moment on live TV.

The Spaniard was unlucky enough to draw the attention of not just Sky Sports, but also the Netflix Drive to Survive cameras, as he appeared to split his trousers.

As Sainz span around to reveal the extent of the incident, his girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson burst out laughing, covering her face in response to the sheer hilarity of the situation.

The couple were also joined at the table by Albon's fiancee Lily Muni He, who joined Rebecca in her fits of laughter as a Williams team member came to the rescue to cover the F1 star with a team-branded jacket tied around his waist.

READ MORE: Leclerc furious after Miami GP: 'Very poor decision'

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