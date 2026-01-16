F1 driver Alex Albon has announced his engagement to golf star Lily Muni.

Hot on the heels of Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc popping the question to influencer/artist/’it girl’ Alexandra Saint Mleux, Albon has confirmed that he is joining the Monegasque in heading for the altar.

The 29-year-old Williams star has been in a relationship with the 26-year-old Chinese LPGA pro since 2019 - after the pair first met up through hit Netflix show ‘Drive to Survive’.

Lily admitted her interest in Albon was kindled by him being the only Asian driver in F1 at that time, and after eventually meeting the pair became strong friends and then partners.

Alex Albon makes big announcement

On Friday night their relationship went to a whole new level when Alex posted an adorable message on social media with both showing off gleaming smiles and Lily a beautiful engagement ring.

The post read, quite simply: “I guess we’re stuck with each other now ❤️😊.”

Within a couple of hours the post had racked up more than 600,000 likes, with a number of F1 stars responding with heartfelt messages.

Leclerc told the happy couple “CONGRATSSSSSS 😘” while Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon were also quick to offer their best wishes.

The news comes just over two months after Leclerc and Saint Mleux announced their engagement, and just over two weeks before Albon and Williams launch their 2026 car.

Albon, who drove for AlphaTauri and Red Bull before making what has so far been a successful move to Williams, will kick off his 2026 season in the Australian Grand Prix at Melbourne on March 8.

