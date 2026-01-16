Max Verstappen's jam-packed schedule in the F1 off season included a brief trip to Portimao for a Mercedes test.

The F1 grid enjoyed a short lived winter break before the hard work ahead of the 2026 rule change began again, with Red Bull already having unveiled their new livery.

Soon F1's first test will kick off as early as January 26 in Barcelona, before a brief reprieve followed by a return to the racetrack at the Bahrain International Circuit for two separate three-day tests in February.

Prior to Red Bull's Detroit launch, Verstappen was spotted elsewhere in Europe, testing behind the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG GT3 car at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao.

Social media car reviewer, Ivo Matczak shared a video of the Red Bull branded GT3 car hurtling down the main straight, and, on closer inspection from a picture in the garage, featured Verstappen's number three on the side.

Verstappen even posed for a picture with Matczak, who wrote: "What a day! Finally had the chance to meet my long-time idol. Many people have been saying he's not kind, but he doesn't deserve any of it, whoever says he is, must have met a different Max, because this one is incredibly nice."

"I met Max today at the Autodromo do Algarve during his testing in the Mercedes AMG-GT3 (of which I did a review of that will be coming out soon) with Verstappen.com. Thank you very much Max! Hope to see you more often in the future!"

Verstappen's 2026 GT plans

In 2025, it was announced that Verstappen's sportscar team Verstappen Racing, had signed a multi-year deal with Mercedes-AMG from 2026, despite making his GT3 race debut with Ferrari at the Nordschleife.

Not long after the conclusion of the 2025 season, Verstappen took to the Estoril circuit in Portugal behind the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG GT3 from 2 Seas Motorsport, prompting conversation over his endurance racing plans for 2026.

Question marks remain over whether Verstappen will be able to compete at this year's Nurburgring 24 Hours, with all three NLS preparatory races and the 24-hour qualifiers clashing with the F1 schedule.

Verstappen has also cited the new cars in 2026 as a potential barrier to participation, where he will need to focus his attention and adjust to the new regulations.

Nevertheless, Verstappen remains committed to his GT project, announcing bigger intentions for his team in 2026. Last year, Verstappen entered his team — fielding Thierry Vermeulen, Harry King, and Chris Lulham — into the GT World Challenge Europe Gold Cup.

Now, the four-time world champion wants his team to compete in the pro car level of the championship, claiming his project was getting 'bigger and better'.

