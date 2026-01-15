Max Verstappen exit clause change puts pressure on Red Bull

A new detail has emerged regarding Max Verstappen's alleged Red Bull F1 exit clause.

The four-time champion's current Red Bull contract expires at the end of the 2028 season, but Verstappen reportedly has an exit clause in his contract that allows him to leave earlier.

This clause is said to be linked to his championship position and, in 2025, if the Dutchman was outside the top three by the summer break he would be allowed to leave this team.

Now, a report from German publication Bild has alleged that the details of Verstappen's exit clause have changed ahead of the 2026 season.

They claim that in 2027, Verstappen can activate the clause if he is not leading the world championship at that time and can unilaterally terminate his contract at the end of the year.

The report continues that former Red Bull advisor, Helmut Marko, negotiated Verstappen's contract and agreed to the clauses.

Will Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Regardless of how many times Verstappen publicly commits his future to Red Bull, speculation over a potential switch remains rife.

Uncertainty over Red Bull's competitiveness in this era of new regulations looms over the team, and this alleged exit clause puts extra pressure on the team to perform in 2026.

Verstappen, however, appears confident in his team heading into 2026, stating to Blick: "I'm 28 now and have a contract with Red Bull until 2028. I intend to fulfil it. At this point, I'm ruling out a team change."

Nevertheless, the 'at this point' suggests room for manoeuvre over a switch, and it's important to remember Verstappen doesn't plan on extending his career unnecessarily to pursue F1 titles. If he's going to win, he would rather do it sooner than later, rather than wait for Red Bull to become competitive.

