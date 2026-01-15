Max Verstappen his hinted at a possible interest in a future team principal role whilst also issuing a timeline for his eventual exit from Red Bull F1 team.

The Dutchman's contract with Red Bull currently runs until the end of 2028 and he has stated he would ideally like to stay with one team for his entire F1 career.

But with new regulations on the horizon and a reset of the competitive order, Verstappen has provided an update on where his head is at now and when he sees himself leaving Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

Trouble at Aston Martin? Adrian Newey 'rethinking' 2026 project

A report in Italian media has claimed that Aston Martin's 2026 F1 car has hit a bump in the road.

The team's first car to be designed by legendary technical mind Adrian Newey is believed to have been set a little way behind schedule by some gremlins, with a 'conceptual rethink' required.

The story goes that the design team realised their wind tunnel and computer calculations weren't providing reliable data and results – with a recalibration of the tunnel and a software rewrite taking place.

➡️ READ MORE

George Russell reveals 'unsuccessful' Mercedes F1 contract negotiations

F1 star George Russell has admitted he wasn't able to squeeze something he really wanted out of his last contract negotiation with Mercedes.

The 27-year-old was one of the few drivers on the grid whose future was in doubt midway through last season, with negotiations dragging on in the background while Toto Wolff entertained the chance of signing with Max Verstappen.

Russell didn't officially sign on for the 2026 campaign until midway through October 2025, and his future beyond that still remains unclear.

➡️ READ MORE

Will Daniel Ricciardo be at Red Bull's 2026 F1 launch?

Related image

Daniel Ricciardo may not be a regular face on the F1 grid but he still plays a major role in motorsport.

The Aussie racer went from being Max Verstappen's team-mate to becoming a casualty of Red Bull's revolving lineup after being dropped by Racing Bulls midway through the 2024 season.

Having now retired from F1, Ricciardo will now be reunited with the Dutchman and Red Bull in his brand ambassador role at the Ford 2026 season launch, which will mark the beginning of the Red Bull Ford powertrains era.

➡️ READ MORE

We turned F1 into NASCAR (and stole Lando Norris' championship)

After NASCAR announced a complete change to their championship format this week, Chris Deeley takes a look at how the F1 2025 campaign would have ended if the same format had been applied.

‘The Chase’ will see NASCAR squeeze the best drivers in the first 26 races into a mini-competition of their own for the last 10 events of the season, so what would the 2025 F1 title results look like with this layout?

It's not good news for Lando Norris and it's even worse news for Oscar Piastri.

➡️ READ MORE

Related