Max Verstappen's boss Laurent Mekies has admitted Red Bull are behind their F1 rivals ahead of the 2026 season.

While rival team Ferrari decided to abandon the 2025 season as early as last April to focus on the brand new 2026 regulations, Red Bull continued to develop last year's car beyond the summer break.

This decision has been questioned, particularly because it could prevent Red Bull from being competitive next year, but speaking to Motorsport.com, team principal Laurent Mekies believes it is still the right decision.

"It became very clear to us that we didn't want to simply turn the page and, despite the 2025 car not being good enough, rely on the desire to perform well in 2026 anyway. We didn't want to go down that path," Mekies said.

"Instead, we wanted to follow the path that would first lead us to the bottom of this project. We first needed to understand why we weren't performing well, since next year we'll basically be using the same tools, the same processes, and the same methods again, even though the rules will be completely different."

"Yes, we may have lost some time for the 2026 project by doing it this way, but we didn't want to take chances. So, to answer the question of whether this was a difficult choice? No, not at all. To be honest, it was something we were convinced of from the start."

Will Red Bull gamble pay off?

Mekies looked beyond the technical side of Red Bull's operation, and revealed that they needed to continue development in 2025 to tighten and improve the team who will be working on the 2026 car.

"We learned a lot. First of all, it's about the methodology we use: what do you need to make a car faster and what do you need to overcome certain limitations," he continued.

"Furthermore, it's about knowledge of the tyres, the correlation of our tools, where exactly you can find performance, and so on. The common ground between the two seasons is frankly enormous, despite the completely new regulations.

"If we focus on the human aspect for once, this definitely brought the group closer together. It gave us a good approach and a good atmosphere heading towards 2026.

"As a result, do we think our car will be faster than the competitors'? No, honestly not, but it helps in how we work as a group, how we face challenges and also how we want to move forward together. Above all, it's a confirmation of our approach and our people."

The decision to delay work on the 2026 car could have crucial repercussions, not only on their position in the F1 order, but also for the future of Verstappen.

While the four-time world champion confirmed his commitment to Red Bull for 2026, the most sought after driver on the F1 grid is unlikely to remain at an uncompetitive team heading into 2027, with Mercedes and Aston Martin the favourite to acquire his signature.

