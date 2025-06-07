What is Max Verstappen's EXIT clause and why Red Bull should be worried

Max Verstappen's long-term future at Red Bull Formula 1 team has been called into question of late, not least because Helmut Marko confirmed there are performance-based exit clauses within the champion's contract.

Verstappen is not looking like he is going to be able to challenge for the drivers' championship this year either, with Red Bull's lack of pace seeing the Dutchman fall 49 points behind standings leader Oscar Piastri after the first nine rounds of the season.

The Dutchman has managed to claim two race victories in 2025, but these triumphs have not been enough to keep up with the two papaya stars in the drivers' championship.

Verstappen could potentially also have a race ban on the way for picking up too many penalty points across a 12-month period, something that would cause great concern for Red Bull for more reasons than one.

An exit clause in Verstappen's mammoth contract - which technically speaking is set to last until the end of 2028 - reportedly allows him to leave Christian Horner's F1 team if he is outside the top four in the championship after the 2025 Austrian GP.

Verstappen is currently sat in third, 26 points ahead of fourth-place George Russell, and 43 points ahead of fifth-place Charles Leclerc, with Canada and then Austria up next on the F1 calendar.

Will Verstappen receive F1 ban?

If Verstappen picks up one more penalty point at next weekend's Canadian GP, he will be forced to miss the Austrian GP, not only causing a headache for Red Bull as to who will replace the four-time champion but also providing a chance for Leclerc and Russell to surmount Verstappen's points total, leaving the champion at risk of dropping to fifth.

F1's reigning title holder would need to not score a single point in the next two races, while Leclerc would have to win one race and finish second in the other at a minimum for that scenario to happen, with Russell also needing to continue his mostly consistent run of strong performances.

So, this means there is a possibility of Verstappen sitting outside of the top four following the Austrian GP, which would give Red Bull cause for concern over his exit clause.

The 27-year-old has currently accumulated 11 penalty points across a 12-month period and needs to avoid picking up any more in Canada and Austria before the first of those points expires on June 30.

Red Bull could be hoping, from a contract point of view at least, that if he is going to miss a race, then it will be the British GP, which falls just after the race in Austria.

Former F1 racer Jan Lammers recently suggested Verstappen also wouldn't mind missing the British GP, but surely the Dutchman would rather not pick up a race ban at all?

At this stage, a ban could be fatal for the slim chance that is left of him claiming a fifth consecutive world championship, especially following his shocking performance at the Spanish GP last time out which saw him demoted to P10, only earning a single championship point.

