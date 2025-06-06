F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton holds key political meeting as Red Bull driver swap discussed

Following a disastrous Spanish Grand Prix weekend, Lewis Hamilton met with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, to discuss matters close to Hamilton's heart away from the track.

Mercedes F1 star Valtteri Bottas proposes shock Red Bull switch

Mercedes F1 star Valtteri Bottas has put himself in the picture for a shock Red Bull switch, claiming the team 'need a driver with experience'.

Sky Sports pundit claims Max Verstappen at risk of tarnishing F1 legacy

Sky Sports F1 pundit David Croft has warned Red Bull star Max Verstappen that he is at risk of being remembered for the wrong reasons following his clash with George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen apology missing TWO key words insists former Mercedes chief

Former Mercedes chief Norbert Haug has stated that Max Verstappen’s apology after the Spanish Grand Prix was missing two key words, as he delivered his verdict on the collision with George Russell.

Red Bull 'w***ers' called out by former F1 team boss after Verstappen meltdown

The fallout from that Max Verstappen F1 meltdown in Barcelona on Sunday has been considerable, and it shows no sign of stopping any time soon.

