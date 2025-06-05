Lewis Hamilton meets Keir Starmer as Ferrari crisis deepens

Following a disastrous Spanish Grand Prix weekend, Lewis Hamilton met with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, to discuss matters close to Hamilton's heart away from the track.

Hamilton is an influential figure when it comes to charity work, and founded his own charity, Mission 44, back in 2021 which seeks to drive change so that every young person can thrive in school and access great careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

As part of that mission, Hamilton met with Starmer earlier this week to discuss the ways in which schools can become a more inclusive environment for all students. Hamilton has admitted to struggling to fit in during his school days, and has continued to fight to ensure all students feel safe and supported.

"I struggled in school and never felt like my voice was heard, that’s why I know first-hand that ensuring every student feels they belong in school is vital," Hamilton said in a post on his Instagram page which included pictures of him alongside Starmer.

"I’m grateful that off the back of this meeting, the government has committed to working with Mission 44 to enact change focused on making the education system more inclusive.

"I’m so proud of how far Mission 44 has come in such a short space of time and the opportunity we have to transform the lives of vulnerable students across the country."

Hamilton's charity work ramping up

Part of Hamilton's lucrative new Ferrari contract included a commitment from the team to Hamilton's various business ventures and charity projects, alongside his salary.

At 40 years of age, Hamilton will now be starting to think about the projects he wants to pursue post-F1, with his charity work of major importance to him.

Ralf Schumacher recently suggested that his retirement from F1 may come sooner rather than later, despite the seven-time F1 world champion having a contract that runs until the end of the 2026 season.

Hamilton has struggled since joining Ferrari in January, not yet achieving a main race podium across nine grand prix weekends with the team, and sitting down in sixth in the drivers' championship, 23 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc.

After a dismal Spanish GP weekend, Hamilton gave a rather downbeat interview with Sky Sports F1, claiming the issues at Ferrari were 'probably just me', while also describing a 'terrible' day.

However, this productive meeting with the UK Prime Minister will surely help to boost his mood, with the UK government also announcing that an extra 500,000 students will be getting access to free school meals from September 2026, just days after Hamilton's meeting with Starmer.

