Verstappen apology missing TWO key words insists former Mercedes chief

Former Mercedes chief Norbert Haug has stated that Max Verstappen’s apology after the Spanish Grand Prix was missing two key words, as he delivered his verdict on the collision with George Russell.

Haug was a crucial figure to Mercedes-powered teams in the 1990s and 2000s, working with the team during their partnership with McLaren and their purchase of Brawn GP in 2009.

The former vice president of Mercedes recently reviewed the incident that saw Verstappen slammed with a 10-second time penalty at the Spanish GP, and called for the champion to properly apologise to Russell.

"I couldn't imagine that he would be punished like that. At least he apologised today,” Haug said to Sky Sports Germany.

“[The apology] misses two very simple words, right at the end: 'Sorry, George.' And maybe he can still apologise to the stewards. That shouldn't have happened. It's a good start, but a nice ending is what makes everything, as we all know.

"That's why I would have expected him to say, 'I apologise to George, I apologise for my misconduct to the FIA, and to all the fans watching.' He's a person you admire, rightly so. He's certainly the very best racing driver these days, and in a long time. And you have to behave accordingly.”

Should Verstappen apologise to Russell?

The Monday following the Spanish GP, Verstappen released a statement on the incident where he admitted blame but did not apologise.

“Our tyre choice to the end and some moves after the safety car restart fuelled my frustration, leading to a move that was not right and shouldn’t have happened,” the champion wrote on Instagram.

“I always give everything out there for the team and emotions can run high. You win some together, you lose some together.”

Regardless of the nature of his apology, Verstappen’s moment of frustration cost himself the most dearly and now sits 49 points below Oscar Piastri in the drivers’ standings.

