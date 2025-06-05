F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton given Riccardo Adami ultimatum with Ferrari in 'very dark situation'
Lewis Hamilton given Riccardo Adami ultimatum with Ferrari in 'very dark situation'
Formula 1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya has called for more anger from Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, and has told him to axe a key figure from his team.
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari in 'very dark situation' claims Nico Rosberg
Lewis Hamilton's former team-mate Nico Rosberg described the seven-time champion's situation with his new Ferrari team as 'very dark' in the aftermath of a horror show at the Spanish Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen's Spanish GP statement has glaring omission
After a call was made for an 'unreserved apology' from four-time world champion Max Verstappen following his Spanish Grand Prix antics, what eventually arrived fell short.
'All hell broke loose' - Helmut Marko on Max Verstappen fallout at Spanish GP
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has spoken about the 'misjudgment' from Max Verstappen which led to a 10-second time penalty at the Spanish Grand Prix.
Aston Martin face driver replacement headache over Lance Stroll absence
Lance Stroll’s absence from the Spanish Grand Prix signals a larger problem for Aston Martin if they are forced to look for a driver replacement for Canada and beyond.
