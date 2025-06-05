Formula 1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya has called for more anger from Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, and has told him to axe a key figure from his team.

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari in 'very dark situation' claims Nico Rosberg

Rosberg is downbeat about Hamilton's Ferrari situation.

Lewis Hamilton's former team-mate Nico Rosberg described the seven-time champion's situation with his new Ferrari team as 'very dark' in the aftermath of a horror show at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen's Spanish GP statement has glaring omission

Verstappen's 'apology' did not hit the mark.

After a call was made for an 'unreserved apology' from four-time world champion Max Verstappen following his Spanish Grand Prix antics, what eventually arrived fell short.

'All hell broke loose' - Helmut Marko on Max Verstappen fallout at Spanish GP

Marko says 'all hell broke loose' in Barcelona.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has spoken about the 'misjudgment' from Max Verstappen which led to a 10-second time penalty at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Aston Martin face driver replacement headache over Lance Stroll absence

Lance Stroll is a doubt for the upcoming Canadian GP.

Lance Stroll’s absence from the Spanish Grand Prix signals a larger problem for Aston Martin if they are forced to look for a driver replacement for Canada and beyond.

