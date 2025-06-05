close global

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton given Riccardo Adami ultimatum with Ferrari in 'very dark situation'

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton given Riccardo Adami ultimatum with Ferrari in 'very dark situation'

Formula 1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya has called for more anger from Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, and has told him to axe a key figure from his team.

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari in 'very dark situation' claims Nico Rosberg

Rosberg is downbeat about Hamilton's Ferrari situation.

Lewis Hamilton's former team-mate Nico Rosberg described the seven-time champion's situation with his new Ferrari team as 'very dark' in the aftermath of a horror show at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen's Spanish GP statement has glaring omission

Verstappen's 'apology' did not hit the mark.

After a call was made for an 'unreserved apology' from four-time world champion Max Verstappen following his Spanish Grand Prix antics, what eventually arrived fell short.

'All hell broke loose' - Helmut Marko on Max Verstappen fallout at Spanish GP

Marko says 'all hell broke loose' in Barcelona.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has spoken about the 'misjudgment' from Max Verstappen which led to a 10-second time penalty at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Aston Martin face driver replacement headache over Lance Stroll absence

Lance Stroll is a doubt for the upcoming Canadian GP.

Lance Stroll’s absence from the Spanish Grand Prix signals a larger problem for Aston Martin if they are forced to look for a driver replacement for Canada and beyond.

Red Bull 'w***ers' called out by former F1 team boss after Verstappen meltdown
Red Bull

Red Bull 'w***ers' called out by former F1 team boss after Verstappen meltdown

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Recap: Ricciardo tipped for Red Bull return as Horner future questioned
F1 News Recap

F1 Recap: Ricciardo tipped for Red Bull return as Horner future questioned

  • Yesterday 23:57

Max Verstappen

Sky Sports pundit claims Max Verstappen at risk of tarnishing F1 legacy

  • 34 minutes ago
Spanish Grand Prix

Key Red Bull figure blamed for Verstappen penalty

  • 1 hour ago
Aston Martin provide Lance Stroll health update after Spanish GP absence

  • 2 hours ago
Red Bull

Red Bull 'w***ers' called out by former F1 team boss after Verstappen meltdown

  • 2 hours ago

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton given Riccardo Adami ultimatum with Ferrari in 'very dark situation'

  • Today 06:57
F1 News Recap

F1 Recap: Ricciardo tipped for Red Bull return as Horner future questioned

  • Yesterday 23:57
