Lewis Hamilton risks infamous Ferrari F1 sacking

If we needed proof that Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari was always going to be a huge F1 draw in 2025, then the nature of this curious story so far is it.

If it was a rip-roaring success, then Hamilton would have been front and centre again in a huge title fight by default anyway. If it was heading for catastrophic failure, then the downfall of any champion is a topic that rarely happens quietly.

Yet, trying to analyse his first nine grands prix weekends, the fairest evaluation so far is that Hamilton's start can be seen as disappointing. It's about as low-key as it could have been and yet it's still a bigger story than the intra-McLaren championship fight, and rivalled only by the mad adventures of Max Verstappen.

Hamilton joined Ferrari over the winter from Mercedes looking to emulate Michael Schumacher's success at Maranello with a target of winning the world championship to take him past the German's record of seven drivers' titles - five of which were in those famous red cars.

In brief though, Hamilton has been largely dominated by Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in qualifying and in races. It's left him sixth in the championship on 71 points and 23 points behind his Monegasque rival. In context, he would need at least a grand prix win to overhaul him in one race - and he still doesn't have even have a Ferrari grand prix podium.

There have been signs of optimism of course. The early and dominant sprint pole and win in China, as well as a sprint podium in Miami too. But from a seven-time world champion there is just that little bit more expectation. For instance would we have been surprised if Carlos Sainz, who Hamilton replaced, had got those results? Probably not. Still, not all doom and gloom from Hamilton.

What may have helped Hamilton is if we could see a clear positive team relationship developing that could naturally drive on-track improvement. But instead that relationship is the main reason for alarm bells.

Early warning signs for Lewis Hamilton

It might be worth Hamilton checking in with four-time world champion Alain Prost at exactly this point. The Frenchman joined the team in 1990, at the peak of his powers as world champion, and yet in less than two years he went from fighting for the title to being sacked.

Despite popular narrative there wasn't one particular incident which got Prost dismissed but it did come after a build up of negative comments about his Ferrari car, internal politics in the team and a mishandling of the Italian media - who have historically had huge influence at Maranello.

Already Hamilton has shown a frosty relationship with race engineer Riccardo Adami judging by their spiky radio exchanges during a race, and there has been little in the way of optimism to suggest he is settling well into the team and culture.

The Italian media are also growing concerned. Corriere della Sera are already suggesting the British star's move to Ferrari is a 'love affair in full crisis' and until Hamilton's results show some consistency to at least match Leclerc, this negative coverage is unlikely to disappear anytime soon. It is also likely to feed through to Ferrari fans, who so far have cautiously stuck with the seven-time world champion.

But Hamilton appeared to escape scrutiny over one comment he did make after the low of the Spanish Grand Prix, where he finished sixth behind Nico Hulkenberg's Sauber, where he described his Ferrari as the 'worst it's ever been.'

Even if the comment came before he found out about the damaged floor on his SF25, criticising the car is unlikely to garner much of a positive response - especially among Ferrari's tifosi and perhaps internally too. Blaming 'la macchina' isn't a good long-term strategy to garner support in Italy.

Alain Prost was axed by Ferrari near the end of the 1991 season

Why was Alain Prost sacked by Ferrari?

Folklore suggests it was Prost calling his Ferrari a lorry which eventually got him axed - while not strictly true it was the final insult following a series of negative Ferrari run-ins and failures of which Hamilton is already starting to get himself wrapped into.

Driving for Ferrari is a double-edged sword. The prestige is amazing but the demands to succeed are greater than at any other team. Of course the results have to be there, but being able to deal with the team's unique culture and politics and keeping a ferocious fanbase and media onside with at least some positive outlook are also key. So far Hamilton appears to be lacking in most areas.

With a rules revamp for 2026 incoming, it would be madness for Hamilton and Ferrari to split before then but this just hasn't been a good start. In the path of legendary champions at Ferrari, Hamilton's record so far looks worryingly much more Prost than Schumacher.

