Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari in 'FULL CRISIS' after embarrassing Spanish GP

The Italian media have reacted to an alarming Spanish Grand Prix for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari, labelling the team as one in a ‘full crisis’.

Hamilton finished the Spanish GP in sixth and crucially behind Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg, which led to a dejected post-race interview where the champion blamed himself for a ‘terrible’ race.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton delivers doomed Ferrari verdict as champion recalls terrifying team boss talks

However, Italian publications such as Corriere della Sera have delivered an equally concerning assessment of Hamilton’s performances and attitude, claiming the union between the champion and Ferrari is in ‘full crisis’.

“The respect for the great champion, the melancholy in seeing him like this: beaten and dejected,” they wrote.

“On the track, in radio communications, in the interviews he has to endure by contract, even though he would like to run away, shut himself away who knows where.

“Lewis Hamilton is an opaque star. The enthusiasm that transported him to Maranello in a joyous and universal jubilation is a memory that disturbs and hurts.

"He is unable to keep up with Leclerc's pace; he seems suspended between the search for the magic powder that is useful to the offspring and the suspicion that he is surrounded by a team that does not understand or support him.

“There are far too many admirers turned into merciless accusers and, after only nine races, we are witnessing a love affair, if not compromised, in full crisis.”

Can Hamilton recover with Ferrari?

Hamilton’s downcast dialogue has not been an unusual feature in the media pen this year, with only a sprint race win and fourth place finish in Imola enough to lift his spirits in post-race interviews.

Whilst Ferrari's pace has often not been worthy of a podium finish, Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc has recently clicked with the SF-25 in Monaco and Barcelona, where he finished second and third respectively.

On top of his inability to fight for podiums, losing out to his younger team-mate must be a massive blow to Hamilton's confidence, who has had to endure comments about his age impacting his performance since the 2024 season.

Hamilton's former Mercedes team-mate and F1 champion Nico Rosberg also argued that the 40-year-old's age has started to hinder his pace in relation to Leclerc - a startling omen for the seven-time world champion.

“Even the greatest of all time, at some point, you are going to get a little bit slower. That's age-related," he said to Sky F1.

“When you're 40, it's going to happen sooner rather than later. So the question is whether that age has come where you start to get a little bit slower.

“Even a tenth or something makes a huge difference in this sport, especially when you're up against some of the greatest from the new generation, which is Charles Leclerc, who's considered one of the absolute best qualifiers out there.”

READ MORE: FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

Related