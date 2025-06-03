Lewis Hamilton slammed by Italian media as Ferrari star accepts ultimate embarrassment

Lewis Hamilton has been criticised in the Italian media after yet another miserable weekend with Ferrari at the Spanish Grand Prix.

While Hamilton’s team-mate Charles Leclerc earned a second-consecutive podium finish in Barcelona, the seven-time champion had to contend with sixth place after he was instructed to let his team-mate past on lap 10.

The Spanish GP further worsened for Hamilton when he was overtaken by Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg, and later described the race as the ‘worst he had ever experienced’.

Following Sunday’s race, the Italian media did not look upon Hamilton’s performance in Spain favourably, with La Gazzetta dello Sport mentioning the embarrassing moment he was overtaken by what had been the worst team on the grid.

"Not an unforgettable race. He starts well, but after a few laps has to give the position to the faster Leclerc, always a snub. Then a Sauber passes him at the end. Not nice," they wrote in their Spanish GP driver rating assessment.

The publication further gave Hamilton a score of 5.5 for the weekend, whilst Leclerc earned 7.5 and a much better verdict from the Italian media.

"A fighter. He made up for a bad qualifying with an attacking race, ending with a well-deserved podium behind the McLarens. He is the face of Ferrari that does not give up," read the verdict for Leclerc.

Hamilton loses out to Leclerc at Ferrari

Leclerc being named as the fighting ‘face of Ferrari’ by the Italian media will undoubtedly come as a blow to Hamilton, who delivered yet another frustrated post-race interview after the Spanish GP.

"I just had a really bad day and I've got nothing to say. It was a difficult day, there's nothing else to add to it, it's terrible,” he said in a dejected response to Sky Sports F1 after the race.

Hamilton has only finished higher in a grand prix than Leclerc on one occasion at Imola this year but still remains the only Ferrari winner in 2025 after his Chinese sprint victory.

However, as Leclerc becomes increasingly confident in the SF-25, Hamilton's weaknesses are highlighted further with Italy starting to turn against the champion.

