F1 Today: Lewis Hamilton delivers doomed Ferrari verdict as F1 star mocked after Spanish GP
F1 Today: Lewis Hamilton delivers doomed Ferrari verdict as F1 star mocked after Spanish GP
Lewis Hamilton issued a rather damning verdict on his pace at the Spanish Grand Prix, adopting a painfully negative attitude after his sixth-place finish.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star reveals 'terrifying' bedroom meeting with team boss
2016 Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg has revealed a bizarre bedroom meeting with a team boss that 'terrified' him during the early stages of his career.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton slammed by Italian media as Ferrari star accepts ultimate embarrassment
Lewis Hamilton has been criticised in the Italian media after yet another miserable weekend with Ferrari at the Spanish Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 fans DUMBSTRUCK over Max Verstappen award at Spanish Grand Prix
Formula 1 fans were left dumbstruck on social media after Max Verstappen was handed the Driver of the Day award at the Spanish Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Norris mocks Verstappen after 10-second penalty dispute
Lando Norris cheekily took aim at his former championship rival, Max Verstappen, after the Dutchman was slammed with a 10-second penalty at the Spanish Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Can you solve this F1 team's tricky puzzle that has drivers stumped?
Haas Formula 1 team have revealed a mind-boggling puzzle via their social media accounts which left their driver duo and wider team personnel baffled.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Today: Lewis Hamilton delivers doomed Ferrari verdict as F1 star mocked after Spanish GP
- 3 minutes ago
Max Verstappen vs George Russell: What the F1 rivals have said about Spanish GP clash
- 45 minutes ago
Aston Martin confronted with Lance Stroll replacement question as THREE drivers await verdict
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton slammed by Italian media as Ferrari star accepts ultimate embarrassment
- 2 hours ago
Christian Horner hits back at 'nonsense' Max Verstappen Red Bull exit plan
- 3 hours ago
F1 Recap: Daniel Ricciardo celebrates major success as Aston Martin questioned over driver decision
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
-
GP SPAIN
30 May - 1 Jun
Oscar Piastri
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 25 - 25 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 1 - 3 Aug