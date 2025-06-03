F1 Today: Lewis Hamilton delivers doomed Ferrari verdict as F1 star mocked after Spanish GP

Lewis Hamilton issued a rather damning verdict on his pace at the Spanish Grand Prix, adopting a painfully negative attitude after his sixth-place finish.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star reveals 'terrifying' bedroom meeting with team boss

2016 Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg has revealed a bizarre bedroom meeting with a team boss that 'terrified' him during the early stages of his career.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton slammed by Italian media as Ferrari star accepts ultimate embarrassment

Lewis Hamilton has been criticised in the Italian media after yet another miserable weekend with Ferrari at the Spanish Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 fans DUMBSTRUCK over Max Verstappen award at Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1 fans were left dumbstruck on social media after Max Verstappen was handed the Driver of the Day award at the Spanish Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Norris mocks Verstappen after 10-second penalty dispute

Lando Norris cheekily took aim at his former championship rival, Max Verstappen, after the Dutchman was slammed with a 10-second penalty at the Spanish Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Can you solve this F1 team's tricky puzzle that has drivers stumped?

Haas Formula 1 team have revealed a mind-boggling puzzle via their social media accounts which left their driver duo and wider team personnel baffled.

➡️ READ MORE

Related