Can you solve this F1 team's tricky puzzle that has drivers stumped?

Haas Formula 1 team have revealed a mind-boggling puzzle via their social media accounts which left their driver duo and wider team personnel baffled.

The American racing outfit heads to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya this weekend for the Spanish Grand Prix, hoping their lineup of Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman will be able to execute a points haul to boost their position in the constructors' standings.

Things are tight at the top of the order in 2025 but the gap between fifth-place Williams and Haas is major, with the American team on less than half of the 56 points earned by Williams in the first nine rounds.

To take their minds off the monumental battle ahead of them should they wish to catch up, Haas took to social media to tease an interesting puzzle which even had star drivers Ocon and Bearman confused.

The 10th championship race weekend of the year next time out will mark Hass' 200th grand prix in F1 and to mark the occasion, they challenged their team to a 200-themed puzzle.

Can you find the answer yourself?

Try out the test which stumped F1 drivers below!

(Find the answer at the bottom of this page).

Puzzling Haas challenge leaves F1 stars baffled

Presented with two sets of the number 100 simply drawn out on a tablet, Ocon, Bearman and their Haas F1 crew were asked to turn the drawing into '200' using just one straight line.

Bearman was the first attempt to be shown in the video, with his immediate reaction to the task being: "Oh my God, that's so silly!"

His French team-mate then threw the rulebook out the window immediately by simply tracing the number two on top of the 100s, and was immediately asked, 'is that a straight line?'

Though his spirit was confused, Ocon was not the only Haas member to attempt that approach with only one employee certain they had cracked the code.

Having put their teams' mind to the test, Haas then dropped the eagerly awaited answer to the puzzle on social media, revealing that the solution was a lot simpler than most had first guessed.

