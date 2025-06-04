Lewis Hamilton’s ‘love affair’ with Ferrari is in ‘full crisis’ after an embarrassing Spanish Grand Prix for the seven-time F1 world champion.

Ferrari to launch Lewis Hamilton investigation after performance drop

Ferrari will investigate Hamilton's performance.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has revealed that the team will investigate Lewis Hamilton’s performance at the Spanish Grand Prix, after what the British superstar described as a ‘terrible’ weekend in Barcelona.

Christian Horner hits back at 'nonsense' Max Verstappen Red Bull exit plan

Horner rubbished the Verstappen theories.

Christian Horner has hit back at the theory that F1 world champion Max Verstappen could be gearing up for a Red Bull exit after his Spanish Grand Prix antics.

Red Bull star's Spanish GP result provides a huge problem for F1 giants

Hadjar is giving Horner and Red Bull a headache.

Should Isack Hadjar be in a Red Bull car? And if he does get a promotion, who will his team-mate be? The burning F1 questions for Christian Horner after the Spanish Grand Prix.

F1 Standings: Red Bull suffer major loss after Max Verstappen demotion

Verstappen's penalty was costly for Red Bull.

Max Verstappen's demotion down to 10th at the Spanish Grand Prix has caused an almighty headache for Red Bull in both the F1 Drivers’ and Constructors’ championships.

Aston Martin have massive Lance Stroll replacement question as THREE drivers wait for call

Lance Stroll could miss the Canadian GP.

Lance Stroll's absence from the Spanish Grand Prix due to injury has led to concerns about his participation at his home race in Canada.

