F1 News Today: Hamilton 'love affair in full crisis' as Ferrari launch investigation
F1 News Today: Hamilton 'love affair in full crisis' as Ferrari launch investigation
Lewis Hamilton’s ‘love affair’ with Ferrari is in ‘full crisis’ after an embarrassing Spanish Grand Prix for the seven-time F1 world champion.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari to launch Lewis Hamilton investigation after performance drop
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has revealed that the team will investigate Lewis Hamilton’s performance at the Spanish Grand Prix, after what the British superstar described as a ‘terrible’ weekend in Barcelona.
➡️ READ MORE
Christian Horner hits back at 'nonsense' Max Verstappen Red Bull exit plan
Christian Horner has hit back at the theory that F1 world champion Max Verstappen could be gearing up for a Red Bull exit after his Spanish Grand Prix antics.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull star's Spanish GP result provides a huge problem for F1 giants
Should Isack Hadjar be in a Red Bull car? And if he does get a promotion, who will his team-mate be? The burning F1 questions for Christian Horner after the Spanish Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 Standings: Red Bull suffer major loss after Max Verstappen demotion
Max Verstappen's demotion down to 10th at the Spanish Grand Prix has caused an almighty headache for Red Bull in both the F1 Drivers’ and Constructors’ championships.
➡️ READ MORE
Aston Martin have massive Lance Stroll replacement question as THREE drivers wait for call
Lance Stroll's absence from the Spanish Grand Prix due to injury has led to concerns about his participation at his home race in Canada.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Wolff vents 'unacceptable' Verstappen fury with bizarre taxi jibe
- 14 minutes ago
Christian Horner gives shock Mercedes F1 team boss verdict
- 59 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton 'love affair in full crisis' as Ferrari launch investigation
- 2 hours ago
F1 Recap: Sky Sports under fire over Verstappen 'agenda' as new crash footage reveals TRUTH
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 fan makes incredible attempt to build driver out of biscuits
- Yesterday 22:57
Fiery racing star claps back after Max Verstappen suggestions
- Yesterday 21:54
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
-
GP SPAIN
30 May - 1 Jun
Oscar Piastri
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 25 - 25 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 1 - 3 Aug