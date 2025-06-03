close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Hamilton, Vasseur, socials

Ferrari to launch Lewis Hamilton investigation after performance drop

Ferrari to launch Lewis Hamilton investigation after performance drop

Hamilton, Vasseur, socials

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has revealed that the team will investigate Lewis Hamilton’s performance at the Spanish Grand Prix, after a self-proclaimed ‘terrible’ weekend for the champion.

Despite out-qualifying his team-mate Charles Leclerc on Saturday, Hamilton was forced to let the faster Ferrari through on lap 10 of the race as the 40-year-old clearly struggled to find pace.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton delivers doomed Ferrari verdict as F1 star mocked after Spanish GP

While Leclerc managed to claim a spot on the podium in Barcelona, Hamilton had to settle for sixth after he was passed by Nico Hulkenberg on the safety car restart.

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany after the race, Vasseur reflected on a positive race in regards to Ferrari’s pace but revealed further investigation was needed to understand Hamilton’s deficit during the grand prix.

“I'm happy with it, but it was a little chaotic. We have some question marks over the tyres because they were better at the end than at the beginning,” Vasseur said.

“But we've had three good races now with Imola, Monaco, and Barcelona. That means we're back in the fight for second place in the constructors' championship."

"The [Hamilton’s] pace was okay, except for the last stint. I don't know if there was a problem there; we'll have to look into that. He had a significant drop in performance in the final part of the race."

Why did Hamilton struggle at the Spanish GP?

A multitude of theories have been bandied about as to why Hamilton has struggled in relation to Leclerc in 2025, with Nico Rosberg naming the champion’s age as a contributing factor.

Speaking post-race, Hamilton also stated that it was the ‘worst race’ he’d experienced ‘balance-wise’, but could offer no further insight as to what caused a drop-off in performance.

Vasseur later elaborated on Hamilton’s issue at the Spanish GP, and explained to Sky that the Brit suffered a problem on the car before the safety car but refused to divulge further information on the problem.

Whilst Ferrari are left scratching their heads over Hamilton’s performance, the champion enters the week break between races 23 points behind Leclerc in the drivers’ championship.

READ MORE: FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Charles Leclerc Nico Hulkenberg Spanish Grand Prix Fred Vasseur
Lewis Hamilton criticism forces Ferrari boss into drastic call
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton criticism forces Ferrari boss into drastic call

  • May 22, 2025 20:45
Ferrari boss predicts F1 championship TWIST thanks to 'game changer'
Ferrari

Ferrari boss predicts F1 championship TWIST thanks to 'game changer'

  • May 19, 2025 16:56

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Ferrari to launch Lewis Hamilton investigation after performance drop

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Lando Norris romance rumours confirmed as girlfriend status made official

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull

Red Bull star's Spanish GP result unveils huge problem for F1 team

  • Today 11:57
F1 Today

F1 Today: Lewis Hamilton delivers doomed Ferrari verdict as F1 star mocked after Spanish GP

  • Today 11:39
Spanish Grand Prix

Max Verstappen vs George Russell: What the F1 rivals have said about Spanish GP clash

  • Today 10:57
F1 News & Gossip

Aston Martin confronted with Lance Stroll replacement question as THREE drivers await verdict

  • Today 09:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x