Lewis Hamilton gets clarity at Ferrari as multi-year contract issued

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has finally been handed some clarity regarding his future at Ferrari as a multi-year contract has been confirmed ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The seven-time champion officially switched to the Scuderia at the start of 2025 after 12 successful seasons at Mercedes, with the allure of working under the leadership of Fred Vasseur once again a major pull for Hamilton.

The Ferrari duo's working relationship dates back as far as 2006, when Hamilton and Vasseur worked alongside each other in GP2 (now known as F2).

They achieved title-winning success that season with ART Grand Prix and the Brit was no doubt sold on a move to Ferrari in F1 this year based off of his previous positive experience with Vasseur.

The 40-year-old has struggled to get off to a flying start so far in his maiden campaign in red, but has spoken openly about the steps he and his team principal are already taking to try and get a head start with Ferrari for 2026.

However, there had been plenty of doubt earlier this season over whether Vasseur would be retaining his contract with the Italian outfit with his previous deal set to expire at the end of this year.

Prior to his shock sacking from Red Bull, it had even emerged that Ferrari had spoken to Christian Horner about his future, potentially eyeing up alternatives to Vasseur.

But thankfully for Hamilton, the Maranello based squad have now put their faith in the Frenchman as a new multi-year contract has been agreed for him to continue as Ferrari's team principal.

Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur will both continue with Ferrari in F1 next season

Ferrari secure Vasseur ahead of Hungarian GP

Following Ferrari's contract announcement, team boss Vasseur revealed his gratitude to the team for trusting him to move their F1 project forward during such a pivotal time.

"I’m grateful for the trust Ferrari continues to place in me," Vasseur said in the announcement.

"This renewal is not just a confirmation, it’s a challenge to keep progressing, to stay focused, and to deliver."

Vasseur clearly played a massive role in convincing Hamilton to make the leap and ditch Mercedes last season, and if the team boss had left the role after just one year, surely Hamilton would have been left questioning his potential to win with Ferrari.

Now that the Scuderia have locked down their principal until at least the end of 2027, Hamilton at least has some certainty as to what’s going on at Ferrari and the project he was no doubt sold on when he made the move can go full steam ahead.

In 2026, Ferrari are hoping to master the new regulations and give Hamilton a car capable of competing for the so far illusive eighth world championship.

Doing so with Vasseur by his side certainly gives the duo the best fighting chance of achieving title success together again.

