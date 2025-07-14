Christian Horner's chances of a sensational F1 return as a team boss to Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari have been given a strong verdict, according to reports in Italy.

Horner was given a shock axing as Red Bull team principal after 20 years last week and in the aftermath has been linked with a number of returns to the paddock including at Ferrari as well as Alpine.

Ferrari too have been rumoured to be weighing up a change in team principal given their disappointing 2025 under Fred Vasseur's leadership so far, with the arrival of Hamilton doing nothing to improve their chances of ending a championship drought that extends back to 2008.

In fact, Ferrari have slipped even further back from McLaren since the end of the 2024 campaign when both teams were fighting for the constructors' championship at the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi. McLaren now currently lead the Maranello outfit by a mammoth 238 points.

But Ferrari, who had been interested in a move for Horner as recently as 2022, appear to have gone cold on the former Red Bull team principal despite the tantalising prospect of forming a superteam with Charles Leclerc and Hamilton.

Could Horner become Hamilton's Ferrari F1 boss?

According to Corriere della Sera, their sudden loss of interest in Horner who helped build Red Bull into a championship winning team with eight drivers' and six constructors' titles is down to the off-track baggage he could bring with him.

As well as apparently falling out with Max Verstappen and his entourage including father Jos, Horner has been plagued by splits with Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, as well as being at the centre of a Red Bull investigation over inappropriate behaviour with a Red Bull employee - although this is something he denies and was cleared of, following an internal Red Bull investigation.

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur is under pressure at the team

Meanwhile, Ferrari will be focusing on the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix where they hope to build on a potential Hamilton breakthrough at Silverstone last time out.

Hamilton finished fourth in front of his home crowd at the British Grand Prix, marking his best grand prix race finish with the team. Although team-mate Charles Leclerc struggled at Silverstone he will hope to bounce back at Spa.

In the last six Belgian grands prix three have been won by Hamilton or Leclerc - including last year where Hamilton, then driving for Mercedes, triumphed in what remains his most recent grand prix victory.

