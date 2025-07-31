Max Verstappen FINALLY confirms Red Bull F1 future ahead of Hungarian GP
Max Verstappen FINALLY confirms Red Bull F1 future ahead of Hungarian GP
Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has at long last put an end to speculation over his Red Bull future.
The Dutchman - whose contract is up in 2028 - has been strongly linked with a move to Mercedes in recent months, with the story dominating much of the discussion on race weekends.
Verstappen has kept tight-lipped on the matter as he tries to keep his faltering drivers' title ambitions on track, but has now confirmed he will remain with the Milton Keynes-based outfit for next season at least.
Speaking to media ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, he said: "I've never really said anything about it because I was just focused on talking to the team about how we can improve our performance, future ideas for next year as well, and that's why I had nothing really to add.
"But I think it's time to basically stop all the rumours, and for me it's always been quite clear that I was staying anyway.
"I think that was also the general feeling in the team anyway, because we were always in discussions about what we could do with the car.
"And when you're not interested in staying, then you also stop talking about these kind of things – and I never did."
Verstappen targets positive result in Budapest
Verstappen's immediate focus is firmly on matters on the track, with a positive result imperative at the upcoming race at the Hungaroring after back-to-back grands prix without a podium finish.
He currently occupies third spot in the drivers' standings behind leader Oscar Piastri and his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris.
With the constructors' title also set to go the way of the iconic British outfit for the second year in succession, Verstappen is facing up to the prospect of ending the year without a championship triumph to celebrate for the first time since 2020.
It promises to be a challenging period for both driver and Red Bull - who recently parted company with team principal Christian Horner - with new engine regulations coming into force next season set to have a big impact across the grid.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton TRICKED as team summon 'emergency meeting'
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
READ MORE: Marko confirms the real reason why Red Bull sacked Horner
READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Max Verstappen FINALLY confirms Red Bull F1 future ahead of Hungarian GP
- 34 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton TRICKED as team summon 'emergency meeting'
- 1 hour ago
F1 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Budapest
- Today 13:30
Red Bull's second act just opened after Christian Horner axing... Now what?
- Today 12:56
Max Verstappen and Red Bull absence confirmed after FIA summons ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix
- Today 11:56
Jos Verstappen left 'fuming' after Sky Sports F1 interview
- Today 10:56
Most read
F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
- 13 july
Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
- 14 july
Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
- 12 july
Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
- 28 july
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
- 28 july
F1 champion confirms season-end departure
- 18 july