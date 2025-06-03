Christian Horner hits back at 'nonsense' Max Verstappen Red Bull exit plan

Christian Horner has hit back at a wild Formula 1 theory that Max Verstappen could be gearing up for a Red Bull exit after his Spanish Grand Prix antics.

The four-time world champion collided with George Russell in Barcelona after he was instructed to give a place back to the Mercedes star, earning him three penalty points and a 10-second time penalty.

However, F1 pundit Ralf Schumacher has developed a bizarre theory that Verstappen’s move on Russell was not just intentional, but also part of a plan to finish lower than third in the drivers’ standings in order to end his contract with Red Bull before 2028.

"You have to look at it now - if there is such a clause - why such things happen all of a sudden?” Schumacher said when broadcasting with Sky Sports Germany.

"And why do you get a penalty that is so unnecessary? It could also be that once you have made the decision for yourself, you no longer want to ensure that this is the case."

Horner rubbishes Verstappen clause theory

The idea that Verstappen would purposefully jeopardise his chances at a fifth world title appears far-fetched, especially when his move on Russell reflected his mentality to win at any cost.

Red Bull team boss Horner was also quick to dismiss Schumacher's opinion, and labelled it as ‘nonsense’.

"This theory is the biggest nonsense possible,” Horner said to Bild.

"I haven't heard anything so stupid for a long time. Max is a racer through and through. He always wants to win and would never act like that."

Verstappen’s 10th place finish at the Spanish GP has seen the champion plummet nearly 50 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri, with his third place in the drivers' standings now under threat from Russell.

