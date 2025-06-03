Aston Martin confronted with Lance Stroll replacement question as THREE drivers await verdict

Lance Stroll's absence from the Spanish Grand Prix due to injury has led to concerns about his participation at his home race in Canada.

The Canadian GP is now less than two weeks away and last weekend, Stroll missed the race in Barcelona having felt pain in his wrist and hand, believed to be ramifications from an operation he had in 2023 after a nasty cycling accident.

Aston Martin's official statement did not reveal whether or not the 26-year-old would be back for the Canadian GP later in June, but if not, the team could be confronted with the reality that his absence could is a huge issue for the Silverstone-based team having picked up 14 of their 16 points in 2025 so far.

The team would likely have a choice between three drivers to call upon should they need to find a replacement to partner Fernando Alonso in Montreal, but all three come with issues which may prevent them from competing.

On top of this, Aston Martin face a tricky decision regarding Stroll's return should he not fully recover from what seems to be a recurring injury, with his health for the remainder of the season an important factor to consider too.

So who could replace Stroll if he were to be confirmed as unavailable for his home race in Canada?

Stoffel Vandoorne

The option with by far the most Formula 1 experience would be Belgian racing star Stoffel Vandoorne. The now 33-year-old has been a test and reserve driver with Aston Martin since the 2023 season but has also competed in two full F1 seasons of his own.

Vandoorne competed in 41 grands prix between 2016 and 2018 - all with McLaren - but was unable to score a podium in that time.

A return to the sport would be well deserved for Vandoorne, having gone off and carved a very fine motorsport career for himself since his exit from full-time F1 racing.

Vandoorne became a Formula E world champion in the 2021-22 season of the all-electric racing series, which he continues to race in, alongside his duties in the World Endurance Championship (WEC).

It is that particular series that could prove to be a problem if Aston Martin want to utilise the Belgian's services at the Canadian GP however. Vandoorne is set to compete in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans race on that weekend, which of course takes place in France.

Felipe Drugovich

Perhaps the favourite for the role of Stroll's deputy due to his age and patience whilst waiting for a chance on the F1 grid would be Brazilian racer Felipe Drugovich.

The 25-year-old won the F2 championship in 2022 and went straight into the role of test and reserve driver with Aston Martin, although the general consensus was that it would only be a matter of time before he made it onto the F1 grid.

However, Drugovich has still never competed in an F1 race and has only made six appearances in official F1 sessions, all of which being practice sessions across the last four seasons.

There could now be a chance on the table should Stroll struggle to recover in time, but Drugovich, like Vandoorne, is lined up for the 24 Hours of Le Mans that weekend, potentially making for a difficult decision for the young driver.

Jak Crawford

The most straightforward option for Aston Martin that would not hamper any of their reserve drivers' own motorsport seasons would be American youngster Jak Crawford.

The 20-year-old currently sits fourth in the F2 championship after a brilliant start to the season, and there are no F2 events set for the Canadian GP weekend, with the next event coming up at the Austrian GP.

In this sense, Crawford would be perfect for the role of deputising for Stroll, but his lack of F1 experience is telling, having not even taken part in an official F1 session before, limited to private test runs in old Aston Martin cars.

On top of this, Crawford does not yet have enough points on his super licence to compete in F1, so he would not be allowed to compete at the Canadian GP unless special dispensation was given by the FIA.

