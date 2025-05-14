Every F1 driver competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2025

The star-studded entry list for this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans has been revealed, and it includes a host of familiar faces from the world of Formula 1.

186 drivers will line up on the Circuit de la Sarthe in north-west France between June 14 and 15 for the iconic endurance event in a bid to cover the greatest distance over 24 hours.

READ MORE: F1 boss reveals Daniel Ricciardo replacement deadline for Monaco GP

The annual showpiece is a key fixture on the motorsport calendar, making up one third of the 'Triple Crown' alongside the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500.

A sizeable group of drivers to have previously been involved in F1 will be out on track, each with ambitions to emulate two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, who triumphed in 2019.

Schumacher and Button among big F1 names

Jenson Button is one of the most high-profile figures in action and will make his fourth appearance at the 24-hour race with Cadillac, joined by fellow Brit Jack Aitken, whose sole appearance in F1 came with Williams back in 2020 at the Sakhir GP.

He will be joined by former Haas racer Mick Schumacher, who had spent the previous two F1 campaigns as reserve at Mercedes before stepping down from that role at the end of last season.

The German racer - son of F1 legend Michael - opted to turn his attention towards the World Endurance Championship with Alpine for 2025 and will be hoping to improve on last year's disappointing debut in which the team failed to finish.

Kevin Magnussen - axed by Haas ahead of the 2025 F1 season - will be racing for BMW, while Nyck de Vries - whose rookie year at AlphaTauri was brutally cut short - will be in the #7 seat for Toyota alongside Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Conway. Former F1 star Sebastian Buemi will also represent Toyota alongside Brendon Hartley and Haas F1 reserve Ryo Hirakawa.

Former Le Mans winner Antonio Giovinazzi - who made over 60 starts in F1 between 2017 and 2021 - will also be racing, as will Paul Di Resta, Sebastian Bourdais and Stoffel Vandoorne.

Felipe Nasr, Pascal Wehrlein, Will Stevens, Jean-Eric Vergne, Andre Lotterer and Pietro Fittipaldi complete the list.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton UNFOLLOWS Ferrari as British legend 'running out of time'

Related