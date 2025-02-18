FIA announce MASSIVE Monaco Grand Prix change for 2025 season

The FIA have confirmed a change for the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix in a bid to prompt more exciting racing.

Monaco is heralded as the jewel in F1’s crown, with its luxurious backdrop and historic legacy ensuring it's place as a staple on the sport’s calendar.

The streets of Monaco have been conquered by legendary racing drivers over the past 75 years from Graham Hill, Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher, to modern F1 champions such as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Despite the Monaco GP’s iconic status in motorsport, in recent years, the event has been criticised by fans for its lack of action, with the drivers in the cockpit even complaining about how boring the race can be.

Nonetheless the race remains valuable for advertising as a historic naming rights deal was announced recently for the grand prix.

Charles Leclerc won the Monaco GP in 2024

Monaco has a historic legacy in F1

How can racing be improved at the Monaco GP?

The street circuit has changed very little since it initially debuted in 1929, but the tight and twisty corners have become unsuitable for overtaking due to the width and design of modern F1 cars.

Sunday’s race is often a procession of all 20 drivers, with qualifying now the most exciting event of the weekend as the fight for pole position determines the winner.

In 2024, the top 10 all started and finished in the same positions they lined up on the grid, with Charles Leclerc finally achieving a home victory after claiming pole position on the Saturday.

The Monaco GP recently announced a six-year deal extension, and to accommodate its continued presence on the F1 calendar, the FIA have introduced changes to help promote closer racing.

Is the Monaco GP fit for modern F1 cars?

Following a recent commission meeting, the FIA discussed Monaco specific regulations and have agreed to increase the number of mandatory pitstops in the race.

These proposals will be discussed further in the coming weeks, but the new rule would force drivers to make at least two pit stops during the race and, according to the BBC, they may have to use all three available tyre compounds.