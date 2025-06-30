Max Verstappen snubs F1 after being ruled OUT of race

Max Verstappen has revealed his preference for another racing series after he confirmed an F1 snub when he was ruled out of the Austrian Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion didn't make it past the first lap at the Red Bull Ring, after Kimi Antonelli locked-up and crashed into Verstappen, forcing both drivers to retire from the grand prix.

However, instead of watching the rest of the race unfold in Austria, Verstappen turned his attention to endurance racing spectacle the 24 Hours of Spa.

"To be honest, I didn't really follow the race too much, I was watching the Spa 24," he admitted to media in Austria.

It is understandable why Verstappen was so invested in the Spa 24 Hours event, with his own GT3 team Verstappen.com Racing Aston Martin competing in the Gold Class, where Chris Lulham, Harry King and Thierry Vermeulen helped take the car to victory in the category.

Max Verstappen has his own GT3 team

Overall, the team finished P9 at the event and Verstappen expressed his pride, where he continued: "For us to be P9 overall - and of course we won our class - in our first attempt doing it, I think that's something that we can be very proud of."

Will Verstappen race in a GT3 car?

Verstappen initially took part in a test in GT3 machinery at the Nurburgring Nordschleife in May, under the pseudonym Franz Hermann, beating the lap record behind the wheel of Emil Frey Racing's Ferrari 296.

Prior to the Austrian GP, Verstappen also skipped the F1 movie premiere in New York for a Spa GT3 test, after confirming last month that he would take part in further tests to gain experience in endurance racing.

Reflecting on his test at Spa, the Dutchman said: "Well, it was also more for myself. I had not really driven the Aston that much up until that point. It was very early in the season so I just wanted to get a bit more experience.

"The guys, of course, are racing it, preparing for [Spa]. But it’s more for me to get more of an understanding of what we can do with the car setup-wise and development.

"That was the only day available before arriving here. It was a great day, nice and warm, and we did a lot of stuff, which I enjoyed - just to help my understanding of that particular car."

