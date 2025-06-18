close global

Max Verstappen SNUBS F1 movie premiere after ‘forced’ attendance

Max Verstappen in Canada

Defending world champion Max Verstappen opted to snub the star-studded premiere of the F1 movie after expressing his displeasure at being 'forced' to attend.

Many of the sport's biggest names were in Times Square on Monday night for the highly anticipated launch of the new film, which stars Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem and Damson Idris.

But Verstappen was one of a handful of racers including Lance Stroll, Oscar Piastri, Kimi Antonelli and Fernando Alonso who decided to skip the showpiece event.

Speaking to media after Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix, the Red Bull man said: ''I'm going home to my daughter.

''Whether I will watch that film again at a later time? Maybe yes. If it suits me or if someone else wants to see it, then I'm fine with it. And maybe I will be positively surprised.

"I also sincerely hope that it is a good and successful film and that it has a positive effect on Formula 1. You just shouldn't force me to go somewhere, because that's not quite how it should be."

Max Verstappen features alongside Damson Idris and Brad Pitt in the new movie

Excitement builds ahead of F1 movie release

Verstappen was also absent at a private screening of the movie at last month's Monaco GP, where his F1 rivals got their first glimpse of the blockbuster movie, saying he would rather spend his free time at home.

F1 is set to be released in the UK on June 25, two days before it is unveiled to American audiences.

Production began in 2023, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton playing a key role as an advisor throughout the process.

Filmed at a number of famous F1 tracks, it tells the story of team-mates Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce (played by Pitt and Idris respectively), as the older driver makes his return to the world of motorsport alongside the promising young rookie.

